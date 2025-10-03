Blackpool this weekend and whether you have tickets already or still need convincing, below is everything you need to know.

Who is Elkie Brooks?

Elkie Brooks, real name Elaine Bookbinder, is a rock, blues and jazz singer who was born in Salford back in 1945.

She began her career in 1960 and in her six decades of performing has released and 13 UK Top 75 singles, including the top ten hits ‘Pearl's a Singer’, ‘Sunshine After the Rain’ (both 1977), ‘Fool (If You Think It's Over)’ (1981), and ‘No More the Fool’ (1986).

The now 80-year-old is a two time Brit nominee, a Gold Badge Award of Merit winner from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors (BASCA) (now The Ivors Academy) and is generally referred to as the "British Queen of Blues".

Elkie Brooks peforms at Blackpool Grand Theatre on October 5 | submit

Where and when is she performing in Blackpool?

Elkie brings The Long Farewell Tour 2025 to Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday, October 5.

The evening starts at 7:30pm.

What can you expect from the show?

The Long Farewell Tour is a celebration of Elkie’s illustrious award winning career in music performing some of her biggest hits including Pearl’s A Singer, Lilac Wine, Fool (If You think It’s Over) Don’t Cry Out Loud, Blues, Rock, Jazz & material from her eagerly anticipated new album.

She will also be joined by her incredible band.

The show information adds: “An exceptional performer with an unmistakable voice which has earned her the title of ‘British Queen Of Blues’. Elkie never fails to captivate her audience.

“Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to see a truly remarkable artiste on her ‘Long Farewell Tour’.”

Can you still get tickets?

Limited tickets are still available but you will have to be quick.

Prices start from £37.50 and all the remaining tickets are in the gallery.

Tickets can be bought online here.

You can also phone the Blackpool Grand Theatre box office on 01253 290190 or visit in person.

See all the shows coming to Blackpool in October here.