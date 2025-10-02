Meet the two Lancashire teens set to star in brand new Channel 4 show 'Worlds Apart'

Channel 4 has unveiled a brand new reality show and it’s set to star two teenagers from Lancashire, find out all about them and the programme below.

What is Channel 4’s latest offering?

Six young Brits who have never travelled independently before and six older Brits who thought their globetrotting days were over are joining forces for a life-changing inter-generational treasure hunt as Channel 4 unveils Worlds Apart, a new reality competition where bridging the generation gap and paying attention to the world around you could win one pair a £50k fortune.

In Worlds Apart, which is produced for Channel 4 by South Shore, the makers of Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams - six pensioners are introduced to six Gen Z rookie travellers – some of whom have never left the UK – to compete as pairs in an extraordinary game of observation, 6,000 miles from home in Japan.

In a world where travel has become more about taking photos for social media than truly taking it all in, Channel 4 says this five-part series challenges teammates to see the world differently, as their surroundings hold all the clues.

The pairs will solve clues that take them across Japan and their inter-generational relationship holds the key to victory as the journey requires teamwork, adaptability, and perception.

Travelling across the abundant Asian archipelago, they’ll have to use every resource at their disposal to stay in the game.

Will the youngsters manage to build a relationship with their pensioner partners as they tackle cultural challenges, decode cryptic clues and answer location-based questions together?

At every stage of the journey the stakes get higher as the teams are eliminated one by one until just two pairs remain.

Those two will reach the final location and compete to win a life-changing cash prize of £50,000.

Who is partaking from Lancashire?

Aaron, 18- unemployed from Blackpool

Blackpool teenager Aaron will take part in Channel 4's World Apart | Channel 4

“I’ve only been abroad once and that was to Spain, with my mum.”

Aaron describes himself as funny, resilient, and trustworthy, with a sense of care for others. His friends see him as a class clown and a bit of a mischief-maker, but they always have his back. He has a close-knit group of friends whom he calls his brothers and says they are like the Three Musketeers.

Growing up in Blackpool, Aaron faced some major challenges at a young age. He discovered that the man he knew as his dad was in fact not his biological father and the subsequent emotional turmoil sent him down a path of rebellion. After moving out of his mum’s house and staying on friends’ sofas, he moved into a local care home for under-18s, but now that he has reached adult age, he is facing the prospect of homelessness. He has since connected with his biological father and is working on rebuilding his relationship with his mother. He’s optimistic about his future and has dreams of working in construction or joining the army.

He has been abroad once before, going to Mallorca as a child. He is open to trying new cuisines in Japan but admits to being a little wary of raw fish. He is excited about the competition and is determined to make the most of every opportunity that comes his way. If he wins, he hopes to put the prize money towards finding a flat of his own, taking driving lessons and going on a lads’ holiday.

Emma, 18- student from Blackpool

Emma, another teen from Blackpool, will also take part in Channel 4's World Apart | Channel 4

“I was in care from 8 years old … being in care has definitely held me back for travelling 'cause you have got to go through so many people just to go anywhere.”

Emma has a deep love of musical theatre and the West End. Known for her energetic and enthusiastic personality, Emma's journey in the performing arts began in high school before pursuing musical theatre in college, where she fell in love with singing and acting.

Emma's talents extend beyond the stage; she is also a budding songwriter, drawing inspiration from her personal experiences. Her songs often reflect real-life challenges, including her time in care and her family's struggles. She grew up in and out of foster care from the age of eight and took on a lot of responsibility for her younger sisters. Despite the hardships, Emma remains resilient, with dreams to become a successful artist and release her own music.

Emma's first travel experience was to Orlando, Florida, followed by a college trip to New York, where she got to immerse herself in Broadway workshops and sightseeing, but she has never travelled independently before. With a strong sense of determination and a desire to inspire her sisters and her older brother, Emma continues to pursue her dreams with unwavering dedication. If she won the competition, she would spend some of the prize money on recording some of her music.

What has been said about Worlds Apart?

Channel 4’s Steven Handley comments: “My mission has been to bring brilliant year-round reality to Channel 4, and this epic treasure hunt is the next exciting addition to our Adventure Reality slate. Success for these unlikely partnerships isn’t just about finding the right destinations but forging the right relationships on the journey, and I can’t wait to see the drama, the heartwarming moments and the incredible self-discoveries these travellers are about to make.”

Channel 4’s Genna Gibson adds: “I’m so excited about Worlds Apart. I’ve seen in my own family how generations can feel miles apart – but bring them together and you realise they share more than you think. Japan, with its unique blend of ancient traditions and cutting-edge modern life, is the perfect backdrop for these journeys. It’s been a joy to witness first-hand these pairs of strangers from different walks of life share unforgettable travel experiences and emerge with new friendships.”

South Shore’s joint CEOs Andrew MacKenzie and Melanie Leach said: “We love making series about young people and the older generations. This is the first time we’ve brought them together in a format that challenges perceptions about the generations and takes them on a thrilling, treasure-hunt trip of a lifetime.”

Worlds Apart (w/t) is produced for Channel 4 by South Shore. Executive Producers are Melanie Leach, Andrew Mackenzie and Louise Allen. The Series Producer is Jimmy Hunt, Line Producer is Lizzie Search and the Senior Production Manager is Rodrigo Milheirao. The 5 x 60’ series is commissioned for Channel 4 by Genna Gibson, Commissioning Editor, Reality & Entertainment, with Steven Handley, Head of Reality & Entertainment.