Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An artist gives used tea bags “another lease of life” by painting famous UK landmarks on them - including the Blackpool Tower.

Caroline West began painting on tea bags in August 2023 as sustainability has always been something she is passionate about.

The 49-year-old has depicted everything from popular landmarks including the Blackpool Tower to nature scenes on the unique canvas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has painted around 70 tea bags and counting, with each piece taking between an hour to and hour and a half to complete, depending on the level of detail.

Ella Sandy/family handout

“I really love the idea of just taking something that you would normally discard or throw away and then transforming it into a work of art and giving it another lease of life,” Mrs West, who is based in Waterlooville, in Hampshire, told the PA news agency.

“I just think we’re all so busy all the time and it is hard to take the time to slow down and notice the beauty in the everyday things that are often taken for granted.

“I liked the idea of using tea bags as a way to turn something mundane into something beautiful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The process begins by drying out used tea bags – which can take a few days – cutting them up, scraping out all the tea and ironing them flat.

The edges are then cut off, the tea bag is placed on backing paper, a base layer is applied and then the art can begin using acrylic paint.

Ella Sandy/family handout/PA Wire

She added: “It’s quite a process because you’ve got to wait for that to fully dry because the tea bags are quite absorbent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then, you just gradually build up the layers, tape them up at the ends, take it off the backing paper and hope it doesn’t tear and swear a lot if it does.”

Yorkshire Tea tea bags have been a popular choice for the miniature works of art – something Mrs West gets from her mother as she is more of a fan of herbal tea.

“Weirdly, I don’t actually drink normal tea – I drink herbal tea – so my mum saves me all the tea bags,” she said.

“I have done a little series because she drinks Yorkshire Tea of Yorkshire landmarks on Yorkshire Tea tea bags.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella Sandy/family handout/PA Wire

The series happened around April and saw Mrs West replicate places including Saltburn Pier, Scarborough Castle, Humber Bridge and the Yorkshire Dales.

Tower Bridge, Stonehenge and Snowdon have also been painted in tiny form by the artist.

“I just thought it would be really nice and British to have British landmarks on British tea bags,” she added.

She has found a way to incorporate herbal tea bags in her work, adding they provide different pops of colour compared to their regular counterpart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My husband drinks fruit teas, so that has a really nice pinky tone and I drink chamomile, so that produces a yellow tone,” she explained.

Ella Sandy/family handout/PA Wire

Her favourite landmark to paint was Stonehenge, with the most enjoyable part of the process being the start.

“I really enjoy the beginning because I think the start of something is really exciting and the work is based on my ideas,” she said.

“I also quite enjoy the intricacy because I do like painting small; I just think there’s something magical about having a really small painting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs West posts her work on social media and said people expressing an interest “means a lot” to her.

“It’s really lovely to get positive feedback on something I really love doing and people are just really amazed by the fact these paintings are on tea bags,” she added.

She also dabbles in painting other small items including pumpkin seeds and leaves, and has even turned crisp packets into keyrings and necklaces.