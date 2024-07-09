Lonely heart from Poulton-le-Fylde issues Facebook appeal to find mystery man in pink shorts with for date
and live on Freeview channel 276
The woman, who described herself as a 5”5 blonde admirer, posted the love ad in the Official Poulton-le-Fylde chat yesterday afternoon in the hope of locating her running hunk.
The Gazette decided to help the woman in her quest to locate her potential suitor by also posting the lonely hearts ad for her which read: “Hoping to find the guy that was running down Garstang Road today (Monday) 12pm, pink shorts, topless… are you single? “I see you running a lot (in a non stalker way) and well… you have great legs! “If you are single please comment on this post and maybe we can go on a date. “From your 5”5 blonde admirer.” Are you the runner in pink shorts with ‘great legs’? If so get in touch as we could have a match!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.