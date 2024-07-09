Forget joining Tinder and Hinge for a love match - one Lancashire woman has decided to locate her potential love interest via a Facebook group.

The Gazette decided to help the woman in her quest to locate her potential suitor by also posting the lonely hearts ad for her which read: “Hoping to find the guy that was running down Garstang Road today (Monday) 12pm, pink shorts, topless… are you single? “I see you running a lot (in a non stalker way) and well… you have great legs! “If you are single please comment on this post and maybe we can go on a date. “From your 5”5 blonde admirer.” Are you the runner in pink shorts with ‘great legs’? If so get in touch as we could have a match!