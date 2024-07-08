The Wag Nanny’s doggy day care located on the new Coppice Business Park is nearly ready to open its doors to all the dogs and is now putting their names on a waiting list.

Announcing the exciting update on their Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Almost there!

“We’re nearly finished at the units now, just a few things left to fit, then onto the finishing touches, soft furnishings and toys!

“We are now taking names for a waiting list if anyone wants to secure their spot before we open.”

Anyone wanting to be added to the waiting list should visit the website at [email protected].

1 . The Wag Nanny's doggy day care The Wag Nanny's doggy day care in Lytham is now taking waiting list names.Photo: The Wag Nanny's doggy day care Photo Sales

2 . The Wag Nanny's doggy day care The Wag Nanny's doggy day care is expected to open very soon.Photo: The Wag Nanny's doggy day care Photo Sales

3 . The Wag Nanny's doggy day care The interior is taking shape.Photo: The Wag Nanny's doggy day care Photo Sales

4 . The Wag Nanny's doggy day care Hard at work.Photo: The Wag Nanny's doggy day care Photo Sales

5 . The Wag Nanny's doggy day care The spacious interior.Photo: The Wag Nanny's doggy day care Photo Sales

6 . The Wag Nanny's doggy day care The colour green has a central theme.Photo: The Wag Nanny's doggy day care Photo Sales