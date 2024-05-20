The Wag Nanny's doggy day care announces opening date in Lytham
Calling all dog pawrents - a doggy day care is getting ready to open in Lytham.
Work has started at The Wag Nanny’s doggy daycare located on the new Coppice Business Park.
Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the business said: “ I’m so excited to finally share with you all that I now have the keys for my doggy daycare units!
“Work will be starting next week and I will be posting so you can all see the progress.”
They added that they hoped to open next month.
