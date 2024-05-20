Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calling all dog pawrents - a doggy day care is getting ready to open in Lytham.

Work has started at The Wag Nanny’s doggy daycare located on the new Coppice Business Park.

The Wag Nanny at the new doggy daycare centre at Coppice Business Park in Lytham.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the business said: “ I’m so excited to finally share with you all that I now have the keys for my doggy daycare units!

“Work will be starting next week and I will be posting so you can all see the progress.”