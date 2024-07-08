Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new 43-bed hotel is to open on Blackpool’s South Shore seafront next weekend following an investment of £95,000.

The Sapphire Hotel will boast a children’s amusement arcade, a bar and restaurant whhc will all be open to the public - and a prominently placed gorilla!

Hotel owner Daniel Howarth says he is looking to bring a high standard to proceedings and hopes the new establishment will soon make a name for itself.

Previously, the site was occupied by Garveys Hotel but it’s certainly all change with the new business, including a gleaming blue sign.

Liverpidlian Daniel, 32, said: “You see quite a lot of people coming in, running a hotel for a short time and then a new person is taking over with another new name, so there’s no time to build up a business and get that continuity.

Daniel Howarth outside the new Sapphire Hotel on South Shore promenade, Blackpool | National World

“We are hoping to do things differently by setting a good standard from the start and sticking around.

“Blackpool’s is still the UK’s top seaside resort and we wouldn’t be investing £95,000 if we didn’t believe in it.

“There’s been a total revamp and we’ve done a lot of work to get this hotel how it is now.

“We can’t wait to get going next weekend.”

Daniel already owned the nextdoor hotel, The Residency, and was so pleased with yhe way things went that he decided to but the place nextdoor,

The two hotels will be connected but will run separately, under the banner of Daniel’s business, Residency Hotels Ltd.

A third hotel - called the New Valerian Hotel - is to be opened nearby too.

The carved gorrilla at the Sapphire Hotel, Blackpool | National World

The Sapphire is well sited, with sea views, a halfway point between the town centre and the Pleasure Beach, and with popular bars The Manchester and the newly opened Ma Kelly’s just a few blocks own the promenade.

With blue lights sparking at the front of the hotel in the evenings, the Sapphire Hotel will have a distinctive look when it officially opens next weekend.

And what about that gorilla, a sculptured figure sited just outside the front door?