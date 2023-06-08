The Blackpool chippies with the highest consistent food hygiene ratings have been revealed.

Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These Blackpool chippies have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award ...

1 . The 'elite' chippies in Blackpool with three consecutive 5 star hygiene ratings Below are the 'elite' chippies in Blackpool with three consecutive 5 star hygiene ratings Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Acregate Chippy 1-3 Acre Gate, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Fish Factory 67 Promenade, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Harrowside Chip Shop 67-69 Harrowside, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Mereside Chippy Unit 1A Langdale Place, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Merrycat 39 Layton Road, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

7 . Mr Chips 113-119 Egerton Road, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

8 . New Anchor Fish & Chips 42 Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3