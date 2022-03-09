Fylde Aid For Ukraine was launched last week appealing for local people to donate goods to help families affected by the Russian invasion and in just a few of days a staggering 15,361 items were taken to the collection point at Lytham Institute.

Among the haul were more than 1,800 packs of nappies and baby wipes, 2,300 toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste, 150 sleeping bags and 2,400 bottles of shampoo and shower gel.

Kirkham-based UK Acoustic Systems has provided a lorry and driver free of charge for the transportation and the goods are now on their way to the south-eastern Polish town of Przemysl and to Ukraine.

Fylde Appeal volunteers at Lytham Institute with the goods collected to help people in Ukraine

Fylde Aid For Ukraine organiser Matthew Paczkowski said everyone involved has been overwhelmed at the level of support.

Polish-born Matthew, who lives locally but whose family still live in Poland, said: “Our team of volunteers welcomed hundreds of people to Lytham Institute over the weekend and their generosity was just incredible.

“To have so many items donated in such a short space of time is absolutely brilliant and we cannot thank the people of the Fylde enough. They have spent thousands of pounds buying brand new goods that we are now able to donate.

“When the people of Ukraine are experiencing such hardship and fear at this dreadful time, it is heart-warming to see our friends and neighbours on the Fylde coast rally to show so much support.”

In addition to the donated items a dedicated Just Giving page has already raised more than £6,500. All money raised will be sent directly to charitable organisations helping the refugees and you can donate here: justgiving.com/campaign/FyldeAidForUkraine

More than £2,000 in cash has also been donated which has been used to buy new hiking boots, jackets, first aid kits, torches, bed mats and more sleeping bags.

Matthew added: “The monetary donations just keep on coming which is fantastic. We are currently researching a number of charitable causes so we can ensure the money our community is so kindly donating goes to those who need it most.

“When I speak to my family and friends back home they are just so thankful for what is being done.

“One of our volunteers Marcin Fijolek has family in Poland who have welcomed three families of Ukrainian refugees into their home. They FaceTimed us all at the weekend so they could say thank you. That was an incredibly emotional moment for us all.

“Thousands of Polish families are selflessly welcoming Ukrainians into their homes and the people of the Fylde will make a difference through their generosity.”

Fylde Aid For Ukraine is supported by registered charity The Bobby Ball Foundation.

Comedian Bobby’s widow Yvonne Ball said: “The work of the volunteers over the past week has been tremendous. They have all worked tirelessly and we cannot praise them and the people who have made generous donations enough.