Lytham’s Institute will be open on Saturday and Sunday for items to be dropped off, while donations can be made online via a site set up via the Bobby Ball Foundation charity.Along with Fylde MP Mark Menzies, Fylde Council is supporting the Fylde aid for Ukraine appeal, which has been launched after St Annes resident Matthew Paczkowski turned to friends, colleagues and the town hall to ensure his desire to help became something official.Matthew, an IT worker, grew up in Poland, where collections for the Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion are being coordinated.G oods donated locally will head out there via a regional transport hub, located in Manchester, and Matthew has been delighted at the response so far.READ MOR E : Charities' delight at benefiting from Bobby Ball Foundation.

“Fylde is renowned for its community spirit and it’s how so many people have been keen to help,” he said.The Institute on Lytham’s Clifton Street will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday for the donation of goods.“Items needed include towels, airbeds, sleeping bags, pillows, toiletries and nappies,” said Matthew.“New ones would be appreciated - we don’t need clothes or second hand items, and hopefully the donations of money will also help those in such great need in what is an awful situation.”

Legendary comedian Bobby Ball’s widow Yvonne, who set up the Foundation to aid charities in his memory, said: “It’s a really important cause and I’m sure people will be keen to do all they can.

Lytham Institute will be open for donation of items between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday

"It’s such a sad situation out there and it is important that we call rally round. My feeling is ‘if we don’t help them, who will?’ and there has already been great response around the world.

"It’s hard to even begin to imagine what the people of Ukraine are going through, having to flee their homes in a hurry and in fear for their lives leaving their belongings and loved ones behind.

“Let’s do what we do best as a community and help those who need us most.”

Donattions can be made on line at: justgiving.com/campaign/FyldeAidForUkraine.