The regiment was granted the special status by Wyre Council in recognition of its exceptional service and as a sign of mutual respect.

It allowed the regiment to march into the town “with drums beating, colours flying and bayonets fixed” and haD extra significance this year because the Regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief, Her Majesty The Queen, celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year.

The Duke of Lancaster regiment marches through the streets of Poulton-le-Fylde

Cheering the unit on were residents of all ages from Poulton and across the Fylde coast.

Sue Beames, 63, Carleton, said: “I’m from a military family and I think it’s as important to support our troops as it is to honour those who went before.”

George Pritchard, 71, from Poulton, said: “It’s a Lancashire regiment and I wanted to come and show some support today.

"It’s great to see them come to Poulton like this.”

The Regiment is over 300 years old and whilst their formal links with the North West go back to the 19th Century, they existed long before then.

Today’s Regiment was formed on July 1, 2006 from, the merger of three historic North West Regiments.

Between them they won 60 Victoria Crosses and a George Cross. 13 of its 303 battle honours are unique, and it is the only regiment of any army at any time in history to carry battle honours from every inhabited continent on its Colours.

The Regiment were first granted the Freedom of the Borough of Wyre in 2018 but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Freedom Parade was postponed to 2022.

Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Julie Robinson was also at the event, in her mayoral robes and said “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome members of the public, school children, businesses and community groups to line the streets of Poulton to welcome them.”

Colonel of the Regiment, Brigadier Frazer Lawrence OBE, commented, “The Regiment has long and close associations with the Borough of Wyre, which were marked by the granting of its Freedom in 2018.

“We cherish these links and it is, therefore, a great honour and a privilege for us to exercise our Freedom by marching through Poulton-le-Fylde for the first time on 23rd May 2022.”