Here is where and when you can see two new artworks celebrating Kirkham's heritage

The works – a textile scroll in the style of the Bayeux Tapestry, and a heritage town walking trail – will be available to view as part of St Michael’s Church’s Heritage Open Day on that day from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Both were created by local people working with artists and will go on display alongside a series of documentary photographs of Kirkham and Wesham Club Day 2022, taken by Darren Andrews.

The scroll entitled Kirkham’s Golden Threads reveals Kirkham’s history of textile production.

Participants in the Phoenix Rising stitch away wellbeing classes at Kirkham.

It’s the culmination of months of collaborative making and research led by Blackpool-born textile artist Danielle Chappell-Aspinwall working with local women.

Many of those who worked on the piece did so at Stitch Away Stress classes held at Kirkham Library this year, where the group became fascinated with exploring the town’s rise and fall in textile production.

The Kirkham’s Golden Threads scroll was conceived to be in the style of the Bayeux Tapestry, so that it could be unrolled and explored by local people who want to learn more about the history of the town’s textile production.

Images of Kirkham and Wesham Club Day photographed by Darren Andrews will be on show.

The heritage town trail entitled An A-Z of Kirkham - weather permitting! Was developed by Kremena Dimitrova, a designer and illustrator from London, who worked with locals to create the visually stunning folded map.

The map will be available for free, enabling locals and visitors to explore Kirkham and its heritage on foot and benefit from some of the five ways to Wellbeing – to connect, be active, take notice, keep learning, and give.

The unique new heritage artworks were created thanks to funding from Historic England’s High Street Heritage Action Zone in partnership with Fylde Council. The programme is part of the Kirkham Futures Heritage, Health and Wellbeing strand.

Sue Flowers, Director of Green Close who has been leading the arts project said: “The people of Kirkham are rightly proud of their local history and traditions. Lots of people have come forward to share their memories, ideas and stories.

“By coming together to co-create historic legacies for the community, we hope we will help people see a happier, healthier, and more positive future.”

The exhibition has been timed to coincide with the culmination of the St Michael’s Parish Church Bicentenary events, commemorating the 200th anniversary of the present church building, and with the launch of the updated and version of the official History of St Michael’s Parish Church, originally written by local history expert, the late Martin Ramsbottom.

The week will also see a history lecture on St Michael’s Day, Thursday, September 29 at 7:30pm, detailing the history of the Christian presence in Kirkham, which dates back to the year 680AD.

In addition to the Heritage Open Days held on the last Saturday of each month, a new creativity and heritage wellbeing programme is starting in St Michael’s Church on Thursdays from 1-3pm.

Kirkham Community Heritage Explorers begins on September 22 and runs weekly until December.