Contractor appointed for £4m first phase of Kirkham Futures masterplan
A multi-million pound new look for Kirkham town centre has taken a major step forward with the appointment of a contractor for the Phase One public realm aspect of the Kirkham Futures regeneration scheme.
Fylde councillors voted unanimously to approve a capital expenditure of £4m for the works and to award the contract to Eric Wright Civil Engineering.
The Phase One works will see the replacement of existing public realm and infrastructure, such as street furniture, in the area of Market Square and Poulton Street.
Included in the contract is a five-year maintenance and repair commitment by the contractor, after which such upkeep would be included in existing council revenue budgets.
A lighting scheme to be implemented in Market Square will be maintained and repaired within the existing council revenue budget.
Coun Liz Oades, who chairs the Kirkham Futures Steering Group, said: “I am delighted that the Phase One of the Public Realm Scheme is under way.
"These vital enhancements will greatly contribute to our overall aim of rejuvenating the town centre and will help spur economic growth within the town.
"The Covid pandemic has affected all spheres of our lives over the last two years, and I am beyond pleased that this element of the Kirkham Futures plan is bow ready to proceed.”
The final plans and drawings for the Phase One Public Realm Works will be signed off by Fylde Council’s head of projects and regeneration, in consultation with the Kirkham Futures Steering Group.
The £10m Kirkham Futures masterplan is funded through Historic England’s High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HS HAZ) scheme, the Government’s Future High Streets Fund (FHSF) together with funding contributions from Lancashire County Council and Fylde Council and Kirkham Town Council.
The project aims to re-energise Kirkham town centre by: restoring and repurposing key buildings; improving the visual appearance of shops, streets and open spaces; introducing diverse uses of buildings to create new opportunities for retail, residential, employment, training and skills; encouraging new leisure and restaurant businesses to create a more diverse offer and enhanced evening economy; supporting sustainable economic and cultural growth and improving the health and wellbeing of residents through a range of cultural engagement programmes
More information about the Kirkham Futures project is available at www.kirkhamfutures.org