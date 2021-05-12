'He was loved by staff and pupils alike': Headteachers remember 'bubbly' boy Jordan Banks

Wellwishers have today laid flowers and cards outside Stanley Primary School in remembrance of Jordan Banks, nine, who was hit by lightning yesterday evening.

And crowds have been mourning today at Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road, where he was struck while playing a one-to-one football session.

Craig England and Jane Murphy, Co-Headteachers at Stanley Primary School, have called Jordan a 'bubbly pupil' who was 'loved by staff and pupils alike'.

And they spoke of their devastation as they come to terms with never seeing his 'cheerful face' again.

In a joint statement, they said: “Everyone at Stanley Primary School is completely numb today, we have lost a member of our family.

“Jordan was a bright, bubbly pupil loved by staff and pupils alike. He was a very determined young man which was demonstrated by his charity efforts at the start of the year.

The nine-year-old football fan was hit by lightning and died shortly after yesterday evening

“His parents and family should be very proud of the young man he had become. He was so friendly and showed great compassion towards fellow pupils.

“Jordan’s classmates have told us told how funny he was, always cracking jokes. We are beyond devastated that we won’t see his cheerful face again.

“Our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and will offer them any support we can.

“When the time is right we will plan a fitting tribute with his classmates and family.”

Devastated friends, team-mates, coaches and Stanley Primary School classmates, as well as heartbroken families from across the resort, have left tributes at Common Edge playing fields where Jordan was struck during a football coaching session yesterday afternoon.

And tonight, May 12, the iconic Blackpool Tower will light up red to remember young Jordan and represent his favourite football team Liverpool FC.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The whole town is shocked and devastated by the tragic accident that took place on Tuesday night on Common Edge Road playing fields.

“Our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and friends. I can’t imagine what they are going through but I hope they can take some comfort from the outpouring of love and support from the whole community.

“Our critical incident team have been at the school offering support to staff and pupils during this difficult time.

“A dedicated space has been created for pupils who require more support and we will do all we can to assist them.