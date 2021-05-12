Tributes pour in for Jordan Banks as fund-raiser brings in £14k in just four hours
People all over Britain have come together to mourn the loss of nine-year-old Jordan Banks, who was tragically killed by lightning last night.
Jordan was taking part in a one to one football coaching session on the Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road when he was struck at around 5.05pm.
Well-wishers are posting nine footballs on their social media pages in memory of the young football player, who was praised by Liverpool vice-captain James Milner for his charitable efforts for Counselling in the Community earlier this year.
A fund-raiser set up by Cleveleys woman Jessica Marr raised £14,000 in just four hours, with one generous anonymous donor giving £1,000.
Jessica said: “There are no words that could possibly be written to begin to explain the pain the family of Jordan must be feeling.
“After raising £3K for Counselling in the a community just this year, in memory of his uncle, it’s now time for us to come together as a community and help give back to such an incredibly, thoughtful and caring young lad who has been taken way too soon in a tragic incident.”
Gary Copeland, owner of Fusion tattoo studio on Abingdon Street, has designed a tattoo in Jordan’s memory, which can be inked in exchange for a £50 donation to the cause.
He said: “I have a nine-year-old son myself, and he asked me to do something for them. The family must be devastated.
“We are taking no money from the tattoos. All the money will go to the family to help pay for the funeral or anything else they need. It’s a way of putting back into the community. The family didn’t deserve to lose a child, happy and playing one minute and then the next - this. It’s a tragic accident and we want to support them, as I’m sure other Blackpool businesses do.”