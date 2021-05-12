Tributes pour in for Jordan Banks as fund-raiser brings in £14k in just four hours

People lay flowers and cards at Common Edge playing fields today

Jordan was taking part in a one to one football coaching session on the Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road when he was struck at around 5.05pm.

Well-wishers are posting nine footballs on their social media pages in memory of the young football player, who was praised by Liverpool vice-captain James Milner for his charitable efforts for Counselling in the Community earlier this year.

A fund-raiser set up by Cleveleys woman Jessica Marr raised £14,000 in just four hours, with one generous anonymous donor giving £1,000.

Jessica said: “There are no words that could possibly be written to begin to explain the pain the family of Jordan must be feeling.

“After raising £3K for Counselling in the a community just this year, in memory of his uncle, it’s now time for us to come together as a community and help give back to such an incredibly, thoughtful and caring young lad who has been taken way too soon in a tragic incident.”

Gary Copeland, owner of Fusion tattoo studio on Abingdon Street, has designed a tattoo in Jordan’s memory, which can be inked in exchange for a £50 donation to the cause.

He said: “I have a nine-year-old son myself, and he asked me to do something for them. The family must be devastated.