Flowers and footballs left at playing fields in tribute to Blackpool boy Jordan Banks, 9, who died in lightning strike
There are heart-wrenching scenes at a South Shore playing fields today as tributes are laid in memory of 9-year-old Jordan Banks, who died in a lightning strike yesterday (Tuesday, May 11).
His devastated friends, team-mates, coaches and Stanley Primary School classmates, as well as heartbroken families from across the resort, have left tributes at Common Edge playing fields where Jordan was struck during a football coaching session yesterday afternoon.
Among the many flowers and heartfelt messages for Jordan's family are nine footballs - each symbolising a year of his young life - beside the football pitch where he was killed.
Football shirts have also been left at the scene, bearing messages of condolence for Jordan's family.
Below were the scenes at Common Edge playing fields this morning, as floral tributes were laid by those mourning Jordan's sudden and tragic death.