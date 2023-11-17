A kind-hearted bar in Blackpool has offered to hold a free Christmas disco with a DJ for children who missed out on a ticket at their school due to limited places.

Earlier this week the Gazette reported that parents were unhappy that a school disco for Key Stage 2 pupils at Moor Park Primary School and Nursery to be held next month has already been filled up, leaving many children upset at not being able to attend.

A spokesperson for the school said that they understood the frustration but that demand was significantly higher this year and limited tickets were on a first-come-first-served basis.

The bar has offered to host a free children's disco with a DJ for anyone that was left out of obtaining a ticket

Upon hearing the news and wanting to do something to help, Fubar’s Rum Bar decided to offer up their venue for children who missed out on a ticket.

Announcing the kind gesture on their Facebook page, they said: “As we dont open till later we are happy to help parents that want to organise their own Xmas School Disco for Moor Park Primary School and Nursery or any school. Happy to provide a DJ and do it for free.