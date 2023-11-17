Fubar's Rum Bar offers to hold FREE Christmas disco with DJ for Moor Park pupils who missed out
Earlier this week the Gazette reported that parents were unhappy that a school disco for Key Stage 2 pupils at Moor Park Primary School and Nursery to be held next month has already been filled up, leaving many children upset at not being able to attend.
A spokesperson for the school said that they understood the frustration but that demand was significantly higher this year and limited tickets were on a first-come-first-served basis.
Upon hearing the news and wanting to do something to help, Fubar’s Rum Bar decided to offer up their venue for children who missed out on a ticket.
Announcing the kind gesture on their Facebook page, they said: “As we dont open till later we are happy to help parents that want to organise their own Xmas School Disco for Moor Park Primary School and Nursery or any school. Happy to provide a DJ and do it for free.
“Obviously with it being children we can't serve alcohol, but im happy to let you use my venue any daytime for this. Please PM the page.”