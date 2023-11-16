Better late than never: Blackpool Libraries staff reunited with book 45 YEARS later
The book, entitled Tolkien’s World, which depicts the imaginery world of middle earth, was checked out from Blackpool Libraries on Queen Street with a stamp date of March 13, 1978, was recently returned much to the shocked surprise of staff members who had feared it long gone.
Announcing on their Facebook, the library staff injected a bit of humour into the return.
They said: “Could this be our longest overdue book to be returned to the library... 45 years late!? Tobias was extremely excited, you see, he remembers the 70's well - he was a flare wearing, disco diva back in his heyday!
"The lady who brought it back used to work in Woolworth's in town, and would pop into the library during her lunchbreak to get a stack of books. When Woollies closed, she brought them all back (or so she thought) but whilst doing some sorting recently, she found it hiding! So, a big thank you for bringing it back to the library, it certainly brightened up Tobias' and our day!
Issuing a ‘warning’ to other book hoarders, they added: “Of course, we don't fine customers for late books at Blackpool Libraries, even if it's been decades so please rest assured, if you've been avoiding us because you lost a book back in 1976, we're not scary and you're not in trouble, we promise!”