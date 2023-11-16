An old book has made its way back to its home almost 50 years after it was checked out of a library.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The book, entitled Tolkien’s World, which depicts the imaginery world of middle earth, was checked out from Blackpool Libraries on Queen Street with a stamp date of March 13, 1978, was recently returned much to the shocked surprise of staff members who had feared it long gone.

Announcing on their Facebook, the library staff injected a bit of humour into the return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: “Could this be our longest overdue book to be returned to the library... 45 years late!? Tobias was extremely excited, you see, he remembers the 70's well - he was a flare wearing, disco diva back in his heyday!

Blackpool Libraries staff said that Tobias (pictured with the book) was extremely excited that it had been returned even if it was 45 years later!

"The lady who brought it back used to work in Woolworth's in town, and would pop into the library during her lunchbreak to get a stack of books. When Woollies closed, she brought them all back (or so she thought) but whilst doing some sorting recently, she found it hiding! So, a big thank you for bringing it back to the library, it certainly brightened up Tobias' and our day!