Jess Coop and Tina Brodrick opened their first boutique wellness centre in 2022 - and now they are expanding into Ansdell!

The two fitness instructors offer a range of yoga, pilates and ballet inspired exercise at Evolv Studio - including Barre and baby classes for new mums! After the success of their first centre, on Chapel Street in Poulton, the ladies have picked up the keys for a new space.

Announcing the news on Facebook, Jess and Tina said: " After receiving the green light from the Ansdell Institute committee we hope to share our love of Wellbeing & Movement to the community of Ansdell and Lytham."