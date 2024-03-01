Evolv Studio a wellbeing centre offering barre mum and baby classes is expanding to Ansdell
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jess Coop and Tina Brodrick opened their first boutique wellness centre in 2022 - and now they are expanding into Ansdell!
The two fitness instructors offer a range of yoga, pilates and ballet inspired exercise at Evolv Studio - including Barre and baby classes for new mums! After the success of their first centre, on Chapel Street in Poulton, the ladies have picked up the keys for a new space.
Announcing the news on Facebook, Jess and Tina said: " After receiving the green light from the Ansdell Institute committee we hope to share our love of Wellbeing & Movement to the community of Ansdell and Lytham."
The new centre is set to open in April 2024.