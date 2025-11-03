Blackpool Grand Theatre, who proudly claim to be the town’s number one panto venue, has announced its spectacular 2026/27 pantomime already!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While this year’s pantomime - Beauty and the Beast -is only just taking centre stage, The Grand is already looking ahead to next Christmas, and it promises to be a giant of a show.

A brand-new, larger-than-life production of Jack and the Beanstalk, in partnership with Martin Dodd for UK Productions, will be on at the Grand between Friday, 4 December 2026 to Sunday, 3 January 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can we expect from the show?

The Grand says audiences can expect jaw-dropping 3D special effects, dazzling choreography, sensational staging, and enough laughter to shake therafters in this brand-new production that is set to be a truly magical adventure for audiences of all ages.

And there’s more good news sprouting, Blackpool panto favourite Steve Royle, winner of Best Comic at the 2025 UK Pantomime Awards, will once again take to The Grand’s stage to deliver his trademark whirlwind of comedy chaos.

Expect high-energy mayhem, cheeky fun, and plenty of festive mischief from one of the nation’s best-loved pantomime performers.

Blackpool Grand Theatre has announced its 2026/27 pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Steve Royle | Various

Next year’s panto also marks the triumphant return of Jack and the Beanstalk to Blackpool Grand Theatre for the first time since 2004, making it a nostalgic treat for loyal audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two decades on, the tale is being reimagined for a new generation - complete with breathtaking visuals, modern effects, and that unmistakable Grand sparkle that has made its pantomimes a must-see part of the Blackpool Christmas tradition.

What has been said about the show?

Producer Martin Dodd of UK Productions said he’s delighted to be bringing the classic story back in spectacular style.

“Blackpool Grand Theatre has become synonymous with pantomime excellence - generations of families have made it part of their Christmas tradition,” he said. “Jack and the Beanstalk lets us dream big, and this new production will absolutely wow and astound audiences. With incredible sets, 3D magic, and of course the unbeatable Steve Royle, it’s going to be a giant leap in festive fun.”

Andrew Howard, Head of Audiences, Marketing and Sales at Blackpool Grand Theatre, said excitement is already building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Grand’s pantomime isn’t just a show, it’s part of Blackpool’s festive DNA,” he said. “Every year, families, schools, and friends come together to share in the laughter and wonder that only live theatre can deliver. With UK Productions’ brilliant creative team and Steve Royle returning to lead the fun, Jack and the Beanstalk will be an unmissable festive treat — a real giant above the rest.”

Read More All the shows coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre & the Winter Gardens in November

How much are tickets & when can I buy them?

With ticket prices starting from just £15, The Grand says there’s no need to sell the family cow to enjoy the biggest Christmas treat in town!

The theatre says is proud to keep its world-class pantomime accessible to everyone - from first-time theatregoers to families who’ve been coming for years.

Performances will run from Friday, 4 December 2026 to Sunday, 3 January 2027, with tickets expected to fly faster than Jack up the beanstalk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grand’s 1894 Club Members (Diamond) get first access from Monday, December 1 2025, followed by Gold Members on Tuesday, December 2, and Silver Members and Friends of The Grand on Wednesday, December 3.

General on sale begins Friday, December 2025 5 at 10am - and if history’s anything to go by, the Grand says thousands of tickets

will vanish on day one so don’t wait for the beans to grow… book early before the magic sells out!

Tickets go on sale exclusively at blackpoolgrand.co.uk .