All the shows coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre & the Winter Gardens in November

November may mean colder and darker nights but there’s plenty of shows on across Blackpool to make you feel warm inside!

Across November, a wide variety of solo-stars, plays and musicals will be on at the Blackpool Winter Gardens and Blackpool Grand Theatre.

To save you from scrolling through their websites yourselves, we’ve collated all the show listings from across the two venues below.

As well as the date, you can find some quick show information and the price of tickets.

Winter Gardens

November 1: Wicked Wizard Of Oz – The World's Biggest Productions present a brand-new, breath-taking, Cirque staging of the Wicked Wizard of Oz featuring audience favourites Jordan Conway as the hilarious scarecrow, and Kelly Banlaki as Dorothy, a cast of 40 and spectacular aerial stunts and amazing special effects. Tickets from £21.75.

Nov 2: Björn Again – Designed as a tongue-in-cheek rocked-up light-hearted ABBA satire, the show rapidly achieved worldwide cult status with critical acclaim and was acknowledged for singlehandedly initiating the ABBA revival. Tickets from £21.45

Nov 7: Rob Lamberti Presents Perfectly George – Featuring the incredible voice of Rob Lamberti, this show has wowed audiences around the country and Europe and lifted them to their feet, in a dynamic show that tactfully and appropriately celebrates the career of one of the most gifted performers of a generation, George Michael. Tickets from £37.70

Nov 8: Country Roads – Brand-new for 2025, from hit producers Entertainers, this is the ‘Lost in Music’ of Country show which celebrates country superstar royalty and features the very biggest country songs of all time. Tickets £30.55

Nov 9: TDCI World Performer – The Grand Finals of the competition, including Contemporary, Modern Jazz, Acro, Lyrical, Song & Dance Tap and Ballet dances. Tickets £35.70

Nov 11: An Evening With The Fast Show – Simon Day, Charlie Higson, John Thomson, Paul Whitehouse, Mark Williams and Arabella Weir reunite to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic TV programme, providing a unique behind-the-scenes insight into the much loved characters. Sold Out.

Nov 13: Blackpool Schools Festival Of Dance. Adult tickets £12.08 and child tickets £9.83

Nov 14: Mersey Beatles – The world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to the Fab Four are back with their brand new 2025 UK theatre show featuring a special 60th anniversary celebration of The Beatles’ seminal 1965 albums Help!, Rubber Soul and their era defining Shea Stadium concert – the world’s first ever stadium Rock and Roll show! Tickets from £26.20

Nov 16: Flowers & Friendship Bracelets – This ultimate pop concert is a dazzling explosion of music, dance, and excitement with the biggest hits from five of the hottest artistes of the moment (Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan). Tickets £31.10

Nov 17: In Dance We Dream – Presented by Wyre & Fylde Schools Sports Partnership, over 600 children from across the Fylde Coast will take part in this spectacle of dance and movement, now in its 16th Year. Adult tickets £13.20 and child tickets £7.58

Nov 18: An Evening with Harry Redknapp – Expect behind-the-scenes insights, hilarious anecdotes, and Harry’s signature charm as he tells tales of managing iconic players, locker room antics and his time braving the critters in the Australian jungle. Standard tickets £40.45 and VIP Meet & Greet tickets £89.95

Nov 19: The Dubliners Encore – The official stage show celebrating the greatest folk band of all time, produced by The Dubliners’ John Sheahan and featuring 50 years of songs, stories, and craic. Tickets from £28.90

Nov 20: Meat Loaf By Candlelight – A live cast of West End singers and an incredible live rock band will perform Meat Loaf anthems in the beautiful Blackpool Opera House, by candlelight. Tickets from £23.95

Nov 21- Nov 23: British National Championships – This competition, now in its 50th year, displays the best in British Ballroom and Latin Dancing and takes place across four days in the beautiful Empress Ballroom. Tickets from £30.07

Nov 21: The Australian Pink Floyd Show – With over 30 years of history as the world’s biggest, best and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, TAPFS will also once again bring state of the art lighting & video, pinpoint lasers, gargantuan inflatables and flawless live sound to deliver a memorable live experience that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows. Tickets from £37.70

Nov 22: ABC: The Lexicon Of Love – ABC have announced the return of their iconic Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour for 2025 which sees them perform their timeless debut album “The Lexicon of Love” in its entirety alongside all the ABC hits across the UK. Tickets from £43.20

Nov 23: Harry Enfield And No Chums – A rare and entertaining evening with legendary satirical comedian and self-styled “stupid idiot”, Harry Enfield, who will reflect on 40 years of arsing about in comedy, bring some of his favourite characters vividly back to life on stage, and answer audience questions. Tickets from £35.70

Nov 24:The Music Of Hans Zimmer & Others – Experience the unique and best film scores from Top Gun, James Bond, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar and many other top productions — in a breathtaking concert featuring The Hollywood Film Orchestra & choir, star soloists and selected film clips. Tickets from £31.85

Nov 24: The Lord Of The Rings In Concert – In a magnificent concert with orchestra, choir and guest artists, the dark voice of the actor who played ‘Saruman’, Sir Christopher Lee, introduces you to J.R.R. Tolkien’s musical world:From the menacing sounds of Mordor and the shrill attacks of the black riders to the beautiful lyrical melodies of the Elves. Tickets from £31.85

Nov 25: Michael Starring Ben – This hit theatre production, starring the UK’s ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman, features a live band, dazzling costumes and the performer’s iconic dance routines. Tickets from £24.45

Nov 27: An Evening Of Burlesque Cabaret – This ultimate variety show blends stylish cabaret, comedy, music, and burlesque into a spectacular extravaganza of glitz and glamour, featuring dazzling showgirls, specialty cabaret artists, stars of the stage and screen, fun, feathers, and fabulous costumes. Age restriction: 18+. Tickets from £30.55

Nov 29: Jason Manford with ‘A Manford All Seasons’ – Jason’s been busy since his last smash-hit stand-up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit. Tickets from £39.35

Grand Theatre

Nov 2: Blackpool Symphony Orchestra with ‘Halloween Prom’ – Expect eerie elegance and ghostly grandeur as the orchestra performs dramatic pieces from the world’s greatest composers, alongside chilling cinematic scores that will have you on the edge of your seat.Tickets £21.50

Nov 8: UNCANNY: Fear Of The Dark – Join writer and broadcaster Danny Robins for a chilling theatrical experience that explores the darkest corners of the supernatural, combining thrilling real-life ghost stories, immersive sound, and spine-tingling live performance in a night of paranormal investigation like no other. Tickets £26.

A scene from Carlos Acosta's Nutracker in Havana | Johan Persson

Nov 12-15: NovCarlos Acosta’s ‘Nutcracker in Havana’ with Acosta Danza – World-renowned dancer and choreographer Carlos Acosta brings a dazzling Cuban twist to the festive classic The Nutcracker. Set in vibrant 1940s Havana, this stunning reimagining bursts with Latin rhythms, rich colours, and the irresistible energy of Acosta Danza’s world-class performers. Tickets from £15.

Nov 16: Something About George – Celebrate the life and music of the legendary George Harrison in this beautiful, heartfelt show as singer-songwriter Daniel Taylor and his incredible band take you on a journey through George’s extraordinary career. Tickets £32.

Nov 19: A Fairytale for Christmas – Step into a world of festive wonder with this heartwarming new Christmas story filled with music, laughter and seasonal magic. Tickets from £24.50.

Nov 20: Milton Jones with ‘Ha!Milton’ – Expect trademark madcap brilliance, quick-fire gags and delightfully surreal humour as Milton takes you on a whirlwind of wordplay and chaos. Tickets £37.50.

Nov 21: Fast Love- The George Michael Tribute – The world’s favourite George Michael celebration is back, packed with all the hits from Wham! classics to the superstar’s unforgettable solo career, with stunning vocals, a full live band and all the passion of George himself. Tickets £35.

Nov 22: Sky Full of Stars: A Tribute to Coldplay – Immerse yourself in the uplifting anthems and electrifying energy of Coldplay in this spectacular live tribute show, featuring stunning lighting, immersive visuals and all your favourite hits. Tickets £35

Nov 23: Josh Widdicombe: Not My Cup of Tea – In the much-loved comedian’s brand-new stand-up tour. Expect Josh’s trademark hilarious take on modern life, marriage and parenthood as he tries to navigate a world that’s definitely not his cup of tea.Tickets £35.20

Nov 26-Nov 29: Nativity! The Musical – Based on the hit film, Nativity! The Musical is a heart-warming, laugh-out-loud show bursting with energy, joy and all your favourite songs. Tickets from £15.