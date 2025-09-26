Blackpool Grand Theatre is thrilled to announce the full star-studded cast of this year’s family pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Running between Friday, December 5 and Sunday, January, Beauty and the Beast at the Grand promises a tale as old as time with a sprinkling of seasonal musical sparkle...

Who will star in the panto?

Beauty and the Beast’s captivating tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings will star TV bad boy Marc Baylis (Coronation St’s Rob Donovan) as the outrageously egotistical Hugo Pompidou; Britain’s Got Talent finalist and UK Pantomime Award Best Comic Steve Royle as the madcap Louis la Plonk; original Funny Girl Betty Legs Diamond making her dazzling debut as Dame Polly la Plonk, and TikTok/stage sensation Kitty Harris (Greatest Days, Chicago, Burlesque the Musical) returning to The Grand pantomime by popular demand to play enchanting village girl Belle.

Then just announced today, the cast of famous faces will now be joined by multi-talented musical stars Luke Harley (Titanic the Musical, Oklahoma!) as The Prince; Ella Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Sound of Music) as Fairy Bon Bon and David Alcock (South Pacific, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers) as Belle’s gentle father Clement, all live on the Grand Theatre’s famous stage.

The cast of Blackpool Grand Theatre’s family pantomime Beauty and the Beast. | submit

What have the new cast members said about their roles?

Two of the talented trio are thrilled to be making their Grand pantomime debut in this year’s fun- packed panto.

Luke Harley said:“I’m so excited to be spending Christmas in Blackpool working with this amazing team at the gorgeous Blackpool Grand”, while Ella Williams added: “I am so excited and honoured to be performing at the Blackpool Grand this Christmas, especially alongside the wonderful Marc, Steve, Kitty and Betty. This season is going to be full of magic and fun, and I can;t wait to get started.”

Theatre favourite David Alcock has performed many times on The Grand stage and is delighted to be returning this festive season, saying: “I am SUPER excited about working at the Grand Theatre this Christmas in Beauty and the Beast. Such a stellar cast with huge appeal - will Steve Royle juggle his guitars again? - I hope so! And I am dying to catch a glimpse of Betty's legendary legs! Blackpool is always a blast!”

What can we expect from the musical?

This magical retelling of Beauty and The Beast will roar onto The Grand stage this Christmas, bursting with sparkling costumes, electrifying effects, laugh-out-loud comedy and, of course, a thrilling transformation scene.

It’s set to be the biggest, boldest Panto yet from the renowned production company, UK Productions, who are returning to The Grand fresh from the recent Pantomime Awards nomination for Best Pantomime (over 900 seats) for last year’s Cinderella - one of the most prestigious honours in the industry – as well as nominations for Best Direction for top Grand panto director Kylie Butler, Best Lead Principal for Kitty Harris and a big win for Steve Royle as Best Comic.

Beautiful village girl Belle has big dreams and an even bigger heart, and certainly doesn’t want to marry the outrageously egotistical Hugo who loves himself more than anyone else…

Join Belle, Hugo, Fairy Bon Bon, the exuberant Polly La Plonk and her cheeky chappie son Louis La Plonk as they are transported to a cursed castle and the home of a terrifying Beast, under the spell of an evil enchantress. Can the wicked Hugo be defeated, can Belle see beyond the Beast’s gruff exterior and fall in love with her captor, will the Beast’s cold heart be melted by Belle’s beauty and kind ways?

What has the Grand said about Beauty & the Beast?

Head of Audiences, Marketing and Sales at Blackpool Grand Theatre, Andrew Howard, said: “With a trio of powerhouse musical performers joining our panto family, this year’s festive spectacular promises even more sparkle, more laughter and more enchantment than ever before. Expect side- splitting comedy, dazzling dance routines, magnificent musical numbers and a story filled with as much heart as Hugo’s ego (well, almost!). Don’t miss out on all the fun! Book your seats now.”

Producer Martin Dodd of UK Productions said: “This year’s Beauty and the Beast is on a whole new level. With Luke, Ella and David joining our already incredible lineup, we are delivering the most spectacular pantomime Blackpool has ever seen, it's Blackpool's No.1. The staging will take your breath away, the lighting will dazzle every corner of the theatre, and the music will shake the rafters. Every performance will be a full-throttle festive party packed with music, comedy, sparkle and magic. Tickets are already flying, and once you’ve seen it, you’ll know why. Miss it, and you’ll miss the best pantomime anywhere.”

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are selling fast with some performances already offering limited availability.

Tickets can be bought online here or by calling the Box Office on 01253 290190.

Prices start from £15.

Matinee and evening performances available. Recommended for ages 3+

Audio-Described/Signed Performances on Sunday 14 December at 7pm and Sunday 28 December at 1pm whilst a Relaxed ‘Chilled’ Performance taks placeon Sunday 28 December at 5pm.

You can also support the theatre’s Magic and Sparkle campaign, which helps children and families

facing financial hardship also experience the joy of panto - Call 01253 290190 for more details.