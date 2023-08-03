A new video shared by Blackpool Council shows dolphins leaping out of the water.

It was filmed by the Beach Patrol Team who spotted the dolphins from the Prom near St Chad’s tram stop.

It’s not the first time dolphins have visited Blackpool and the Fylde Coast this year.

Dolphins off the coast of Blackpool in June 2021: Adam Kluj and Vicky Hopkinson said they were four miles off the coast, around Starr Gate, when they were surrounded by the pod of bottlenose dolphins.Pic: Adam Kluj

In June, a pod of dolphins were filmed leaping in and out of the water off the Fleetwood coast.

The playful pod were found frolicking in the Irish Sea just past the wreck of the Wyre Light – around two miles from the mouth of the River Wyre.

You can watch the video, taken by Emma Lemon and her fisherman partner Daryl Randles, here.

And another stunning video showed a couple surrounded by dolphins whilst jet skiing in Blackpool a couple of summers ago.

Adam Kluj and Vicky Hopkinson said they were four miles off the coast, around Starr Gate, when they were surrounded by the pod of bottlenose dolphins in June, 2021.

The couple said they first became aware of 'something' following them in the wake of their jet ski, just below the surface of the water.

They cut their motor and were left spellbound when a dolphin suddenly leaped out of the water just metres away.

Moments later, more dolphins appeared and began playfully lunging in and out of the water before their eyes.