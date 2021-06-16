Couple surrounded by dolphins whilst jet skiing in Blackpool

Adam Kluj and Vicky Hopkinson said they were four miles off the coast, around Starr Gate, when they were surrounded by the pod of bottlenose dolphins last Sunday (June 13).

The 41-year-olds, from Bury, said they first became aware of 'something' following them in the wake of their jet ski, just below the surface of the water.

The couple cut their motor and were left spellbound when a dolphin suddenly leaped out of the water just metres away.

Moments later, more dolphins appeared and began playfully lunging in and out of the water before their eyes.

You can watch Adam and Vicky's footage in our video player above. Keep your eyes peeled at 1 minute 5 seconds for a close up of a dolphin leaping out of the water!

"It was just like something you'd see at SeaWorld. It was magical", said Adam.

"The first one came out of nowhere. It just shot straight up into the air like a rocket and crashed back into the sea.

"I think it was checking us out, seeing what we were up to. Then the others began jumping out of the water from all directions.

"I was a bit nervous at first because I've never experienced anything like it. They were getting quite close and we were miles from land.

"We didn't know which direction they were coming from sometimes. They were bursting out of the water every few minutes.

"It looked like they were trying to get a peek at us when they came up. They seemed curious about us. I think they were attracted by the engine and the wake it was making.

"It felt surreal watching these majestic creatures splashing around us, just off the coast of Blackpool .It took our breath away."

Adam and Vicky are experienced jet skiers but it had been the couple's first ride out along the Fylde Coast since joining Blackpool Light Craft Club, based at Starr Gate.

"We'd heard about the dolphins from other members of the club," said Adam, "but we never expected to see them ourselves. It never even entered our mind.

"We usually take the jet ski around Colwyn Bay and North Wales and we've seen puffins and otters, and even giant jellyfish.

"But this was something else. It was a complete surprise and such an honour."

Adam says anyone thinking of venturing out to sea to catch a glimpse of the dolphins should seek advice from those with experience first.

He said: "The sea can be very dangerous. It's a different world out there. So it's really important to know exactly where it is safe to take a jet ski.

"Groups like Blackpool Light Craft Club know the coast like the back of their hand and they know where all the dangers lurk under the surface.

"Anyone wanting to explore the coast on a jet ski should definitely get in touch with them for advice before riding out to sea."

