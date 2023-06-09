Fleetwood fisherman films dolphins leaping out of the water on the Fylde Coast
The playful pod were found frolicking in the Irish Sea just past the wreck of the Wyre Light – around two miles from the mouth of the River Wyre.
The video was taken by Emma Lemon and her partner Daryl Randles while the couple were fishing on his boat, The Orion FD10, one of the last fishing boats in Fleetwood.
“It was amazing, the dolphins were just passing by,” said Emma.
“They seemed to be heading towards the wind farms. We had a seal following us all day too.
"He kept popping his head up to say hello. I think he wanted some of our fish!
"The dolphins are a rare sight in Fleetwood, so it was a real treat to see them up close,” added Emma.
"They’ve been spotted off Cleveleys and Blackpool before, but we just tend to see porpoises and seals along this stretch of the coast.”
It might be the recent warm weather that drew them to the Lancashire coast.
Marine experts say dolphins are more likely to be spotted around the UK coast when it is warm and sunny and tides are calm and steady.
June, particularly the first few weeks, is also believed to be the best time to spot them off the Fylde coast.