PCs Angela Bradley, 23, Gordon Connolly, 24, and Colin Morrison, 38, drowned trying to save a holidaymaker who entered the sea to rescue his dog.

A new plaque honouring their bravery was unveiled at Jubilee Gardens in Gynn Square on January 5 – the 40th anniversary of the tragic incident.

Clare Fearn, the daughter of PC Colin Morrison, was only eight when her father died.

She attended the memorial – led by Lancashire Police’s Chief Constable Chris Rowley – alongside the families of the other victims, members of the Constabulary and the public.

“It blows your mind to think that after 40 years so many people still take the time to remember and pay their respects,” she said.

“It means an awful lot to the families.”

When asked what she thought her father’s reaction would be if he knew how many people had attended the ceremony, she said: “I don’t think he would believe it.

Colin Morrison, 38, was one of three police officers who drowned trying to save a holidaymaker who entered the sea to rescue his dog

“He was quite a humble man, so he would be quite shocked and surprised by all of the fuss and ceremony.”

She added: “He was a great cook. He used to cook spaghetti bolognaise every Saturday on his day off.

“He loved Christmas so he did all of the wrapping for all of the four children, and he enjoyed being outdoors walking and cycling.

“He was just really good fun and really nice to be around.

The three officers who died in the tragedy in January 1983 - PCs Angela Bradley, Gordon Connolly and Colin Morrison

“All of his children and grandchildren are very proud of what he and his colleagues did.”

What happened that day in January 1983?

The three officers entered the water close to Gynn Square but were overcome by the strong tide, waves and freezing cold water.

The 25-year-old tourist Alistair Anthony, who was on a trip to the resort from Glasgow, also tragically perished.

A fourth officer, PC Pat Abram, was rescued by colleagues who were able to throw a rope around his neck, before he was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the prom.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: “Three police officers arrived at work for duty on that day in January 1983, but never returned home to their loved ones.

“Those three brave officers died trying to save a member of the public, which is the epitome of public service, and we feel a great sense of honour and pride in being able to remember them and mark their sacrifice with a special memorial service.

“We also remember the member of the public, who tragically died during the incident, Alistair Anthony.

“As one of the darkest days in the history of Lancashire Constabulary, we continue to and will always remember those who lost their lives that day."

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said it was “important that we remember the ultimate sacrifice that these three brave officers made.”

The scene of the 1983 tragedy as it is today

“It also makes us reflect on the dangers that police officers can face as they work to keep the public safe,” he added.