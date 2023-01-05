10 pictures as 40th anniversary tribute is paid to three police officers who drowned in Blackpool sea tragedy

The brave sacrifice of three police officers who died in the sea off Blackpool’s North Shore was honoured with a ceremony on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy.

A plaque in memory of police constables Angela Bradley, 24, Gordon Alexander Connolly, 23, and Colin Morrison, 38, was unveiled at the dedicated memorial at Jubilee Gardens near Gynn Square.

The three died along with Scottish holidaymaker Alistair Anthony during a winter storm in 1983.

Lancashire Police Chief Constable Chris Rowley, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Pratt, Blackpool mayor Coun Kath Benson joined emergency service and civic representatives at the ceremony and Supt Chris Hardy of Blackpool Police, said: “

"Those three brave officers died trying to save a member of the public, which is the epitome of public service.

“We also remember that member of the public, Alistair Anthony, who tragically died during the incident.

“As one of the darkest in the history of Lancashire Constabulary it is imperative that we continue to remember those who lost their lives that day, and as a Constabulary we feel a great sense of honour and pride in being able to remember them and mark their sacrifice with a memorial service."

