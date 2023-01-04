Three police officers who drowned off Blackpool to be remembered at ceremony on 40th anniversary of tragedy

A plaque in commemorating police constables Angela Bradley, 24, Gordon Alexander Connolly, 23, and Colin Morrison, 38, will be unveiled at the dedicated memorial at Jubilee Gardens near Gynn Square at 1.30pm.

The three died along with Scottish holidaymaker Alistair Anthony amid terrible waves during a winter storm in 1983.

Superintendent Chris Hardy, Blackpool Police, who will be at Thursday’s ceremony along with Lancashire Police Chief Constable Chris Rowley, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Pratt, Blackpool mayor Coun Kath Benson and other emergency service and civic representatives, said: “On January 5, 1983, three police officers arrived at work for duty, but never returned home to their loved ones.

The three officers who died in the tragedy in January 1983 - PCs Angela Bradley, Gordon Connolly and Colin Morrison

"Those three brave officers died trying to save a member of the public, which is the epitome of public service.

“We also remember that member of the public, Alistair Anthony, who tragically died during the incident.

“As one of the darkest in the history of Lancashire Constabulary it is imperative that we continue to remember those who lost their lives that day, and as a Constabulary we feel a great sense of honour and pride in being able to remember them and mark their sacrifice with a memorial service.

The memorial to the officers at Gynn Square

“PC Colin Morrison, PC Gordon Connolly and PC Angela Bradley and all involved are etched in the history of the Constabulary - their photographs are still on the walls in our police stations, with rooms named in their memory of and bravery awards still awarded in their name.

“I urge you all on this day to pause, reflect and remember those involved in this incident and the selfless and brave actions displayed by all on this tragic day.

“May all those involved Rest in Peace and always be remembered."

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "On the 40th anniversary of this tragedy, it's important that we remember the ultimate sacrifice that these three brave officers made, in their service to the public and each other.

Officers gather annually at the site to pay tribute to the three constables who drowned in 1983.

"It also makes us reflect on the dangers that police officers can face as they work to keep the public safe.

"The memory of PCs Colin Morrison, Angela Bradley and Gordon Connolly very much lives on within Lancashire Constabulary, ensuring the events of four decades ago will not be forgotten."

Coun Benson said: “These brave officers paid the ultimate sacrifice whilst on duty that day. It will be my honour to attend the anniversary ceremony to pay my respects.

“As a Blackpool resident born and bred I have always known of this tragedy, it is a sad memory in the history of our town.”

Hundreds gathered to pay tribute at a memorial service to mark the 30th anniversary of the sea tragedy in 2013.

The tragedy began when 25-year-old Alistair Anthony from Glasgow left his parents’ holiday flats in Wilton Parade with his father Robert for a walk on the seafront.Anthony threw a ball for Henry, his Jack Russell terrier, and when it bounced into the sea the dog followed.Alistair, a hefty man and a good swimmer, stripped to his underpants and waded along the seawall apron.A wave swept him off his feet but he swam to a concrete slope then found he could not get out of the water.

His father threw him a lifebelt but lost his grip on the line. Would-be rescuers once had Alistair clear of the waves, suspended mid-air, when the rope snapped, and he dropped back into the sea.Four police officers, driving separate Panda cars, were fast on the scene.

Survivor PC Pat Abrams saw traffic bobby PC Colin Morrison flash past, through a red light, siren screaming, at Talbot Square.Pat, with just minutes to go before his shift ended, joined PC Gordon Connolly, 24, and WPC Angela Bradley, 25, racing to the Middle Walk.They roped up, Pat wearing the lifebelt, in their first attempt to reach Alistair. Pat entered the sea and got within 6ft but the line fell short.They returned to the slade, then made the fateful decision to try again, Gordon holding on to the lifeline, which Angela had wrapped around her waist, and Pat wearing the lifebelt.A rogue wave swept them off their feet. Pat went under and was banged against the wall. He came up to see Angela being buffeted against the wall. Gordon was near her.

He later recalled, “I never saw him again.” Then he saw a day-glo jacket in the water. “It was Colin Morrison. He was in a bad way. He gasped: ‘We’re done for.’”Pat told him to hang on, the lifeboat was coming. He fought to keep a grip on Colin, fully clothed and heavy, and offered him the lifebelt. “But Colin said, ‘no, just keep me up.’”A statement to the inquest, with Pat still in hospital, told how the struggle ended when he realised he was holding a dead man afloat.Pat was hauled from the sea by the lifeline tangled around his neck. The risk of strangulation, even a broken neck, was deemed an acceptable risk.

Medics failed to find a pulse and fought to revive him. They included Dr John Frankland, a cave rescue expert who just happened to be passing on his way home to Lancaster.PC Martin Hewitson, 28, was also battered by the waves as he went to the bottom of the slade to throw a lifebelt to the group in the water. He was later hospitalised for shock.For three hours, the Fleetwood lifeboat could not get within 75 yards of the sea wall, while the inflatable dinghy which replaced Blackpool’s lifeboat three years earlier couldn’t be launched.PC Morrison’s body was recovered by a winchman lowered from a helicopter. Angela’s body was recovered from a sandbank at Preesall days later and Mr Anthony’s body was found at Knott End on January 14. PC Connolly was not found until January 27.The tragedy shocked the resort and made news around the world.

Senior officers pay tribute last year.