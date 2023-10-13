An inquest has opened into the tragic death of a ‘kind’ and ‘bubbly’ 14-year-old girl.

A brief hearing was held at Blackpool Town Hall yesterday (Thursday) for Bella Greer with Senior Coroner Alan Taylor presiding.

Bella Greer, 14, was found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell, on Thursday evening (October 5). Her mother Sarah performed CPR but was sadly unable to resuscitate her despite her best efforts.

Hundreds of people paid tribute on social media to the late teen described by her grandmother Dianne as ‘beautiful inside and out’, following the tragic news of her death and a candlelit vigil organised by her family was attended by hundreds of people wanting to pay their respects last Sunday at Lytham Windmill which lit up pink in her memory.

Mr Taylor said that a medical cause of death is yet established pending the results of toxicological analysis which is due to be completed in a few days, but confirmed he had enough evidence to conclude Bella's death was not caused by natural causes and that a full inquest should therefore take place.

He added that he wanted to see evidence from a post-mortem examination, a statement from the senior police officer who was involved in attending Bella's death and records of any mental health treatment she had received before proceeding to a full inquest.