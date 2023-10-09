Thousands of people turned out to watch Lytham Windmill turn pink yesterday evening in memory of a ‘bubbly and kind teenage’ girl.

A candlelit vigil took place at 6.30pm for Bella Greer, a student at Saint Bede’s Catholic High School, who was found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell, on Thursday evening (October 5). Her mother Sarah performed CPR but was sadly unable to resuscitate her despite her best effort.

Bella’s grandmother Dianne said that Bella suffered from mental health problems and had been bullied since primary school. But despite this Bella would still make sure to help the people around her feel better.

Paying tribute her beloved granddaughter, Dianne said: ‘Her personality was absolutely fantastic. She was so bubbly and kind. She loved the world and loved life and just lit up everyone’s day. She was beautiful inside and out. She always laughed, she was always pleasant and she loved her sister Ava and her mum. She was so funny. She would dance every morning and if her mum was ever feeling down she would always cheer her up. Others have forced her down this path. We need to raise awareness of mental health problems and bullying as it’s swept under the carpet.’

Thousands turned to a candlelit vigilheld on Lytham Green yesterday evening in memory of 14-year-old Bella Greer

Hundreds of people also paid tribute to Bella on social media following the tragic news of her death.

One said: “My heart is broken for you all. The girls have nothing but kind words to say about Bella. She showed nothing but kindness to everyone she met. She was bubbly and full of fun. They will miss her so much. I’m so sorry for your loss”. while another added: “My son said she had the best smile and he will always be sad he won’t get to see her or laugh with her again. Gone far too soon.”