The popular Fleetwood Fireworks Extravaganza is to return for the first time since before the Covid locksdowns.

One of the largest public fireworks displays to be staged on the Fylde coast on the traditional Bonfire Night celebrations, the annual event was regularly pulling in almost 10,000 people, pre-Covid.

The pandemic caused both the 2020 and the 2021 events to be cancelled, like many other large scale public events.

But unexpectedly, last year’s event was also called off when organisers Fleetwood Rotary Club cited insurance reasons for the cancellation.

Now it is back and the event is set to return to its usual site, the Marine Hall Gardens, on Sunday November 5, from 5pm to 8pm.

The spectacle, which is free of charge and was first held in 2009, is being organised this time by Fleetwood Town Council.

It is costing around £12,000 to stage but the council had set aside funds from last year and has also had support from the Rotarians and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

There will be recorded music from Fleetwood DJ Dave Scrivener and the firework team will be setting the display to its own musical soundtrack.

Coun Cheryl Raynor, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, said: “It was one of my aims to bring back the firework show this year.

"Unfortunately Fleetwood Rotary are no longer able to do it, but they’ve given us a lot of support for this years event.

"We’ve had great feedback from people about it returning after the town missed out for the last three years.”

Coun Raynor is asking people who attend the event to bring some change to help support next year’s event.