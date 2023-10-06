Strictly judges Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas to host intimate fan events in Blackpool

As Blackpool readies itself for the annual Strictly showdown at the Tower, this year promises an extra dose of sparkle.

Judges Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas are set to host exclusive fan events at the Winter Gardens Blackpool, offering an intimate, unforgettable experience.

Anthony Williams, Head of Marketing, said: "Having Anton and Shirley host their personal fan evenings during the iconic Strictly weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion. For ardent fans of Strictly, Anton, and Shirley, these events present a unique and golden opportunity to get up-close and personal with the stars. We're ecstatic to offer such an intimate experience that truly complements the dazzling atmosphere of the Strictly weekend in Blackpool."

On the evening of Friday, November 17, Anton Du Beke will grace the stage of the Winter Gardens to delve into the world of his latest novel, ‘The Paris Affair’. A journey from the romantic streets of 1920s Paris to the dramatic heart of wartime London, with dance and danger at every twist and turn.

Strictly judges Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas are both hosting exclusive fan events in Blackpool.

Starting at 7.30pm, the intimate Q&A session guarantees insights into Anton's writing process, inspiration, and of course, his passion for dance. Every ticket, priced at £29.00 (including fees), comes with a signed copy of 'The Paris Affair'.

'The Paris Affair' marks the 6th instalment in the acclaimed Buckingham series and it is Anton’s, celebrated as the King of the Ballroom, seventh foray into novel writing.

Then, on Sunday, November 19 at 12pm, fresh off her judging duties and just a day after the iconic live show, Shirley Ballas invites fans for a captivating journey into her debut novel, ‘Murder on the Dance Floor’.

Set against the glittering backdrop of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, the story unravels a web of intrigue where dance meets detective drama. The first of The Sequin Mysteries series, Shirley's book is set to be "every bit as compelling as her dance performances”.

Each attendee will be presented with a hand-signed copy of Shirley's debut novel, all included in the ticket price of £29.00 (fees inclusive).