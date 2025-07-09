Coleen Nolan's delight as son gets married in front of family & friends

Lancashire star Coleen Nolan was bursting with pride this week as one of her children got married, surrounded by all their loved ones.

The Nolans singer tuned TV personality Coleen Nolan took to her Instagram this week to share yet another big family update.

The Blackpool born Loose Woman panelist has shared two different baby news in recent weeks: first that her youngest, daughter Ciara Fensome, 24, was expecting her first child and then that her eldest, Shane Nolan, 38, was expecting his second.

Now it’s the turn of the middle child - 32-year-old Jack Roche - who is Coleen’s second son with Eastender’s actor Shane Richie after Shane Junior.

Over the weekend, the 60-year-old mum of three shared a series of snaps of herself looking very glamorous whilst standing in a field wearing a green and white floor length dress with matching green accessories.

Coleen Nolan attends the wedding of her son Jake Roche, who is pictured in the green suit on the right. The two others are Coleen's children Ciara Fensome and Shane Nolan. | @coleen_nolan on Instagram

In the caption, Coleen revealed exactly what had her sproocing up so well as she wrote: “Yesterday my baby boy Jake married his beautiful wife Georgia. Hand on heart one of the best days of my life, watching my boy marry the love of his life, surrounded by all their family and closest friends.

“Thank you so much @nigelrayment for looking after me, I wore the John Charles 66612 Green Daylily. If you have a big function coming up, check them out 💚 I couldn’t recommend them enough. #NotAnAd”

Yesterday Coleen then followed this post up with two more on Instagram.

In the first new post, the TV star shared a reel of the day set to the backing music of Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For?’

The video starts with Coleen, clad in her fabulous green ensemble, walking up to the wedding, then switches to her chatting with sister Maureen under a canopy; chatting to sister Denise on the wedding seats; posing for photos with pregnant Ciara; hugging the groom Jake; and then finally posing for a hpto with all three of her kids.

In the caption to this Coleen wrote: “There really isn’t a way to express how you feel watching your baby boy walk down the aisle and marry the love of his life, and it was possibly one of the best days of my life, I am beaming with pride 🥰Thank you all so much for the lovely compliments on my dress, I picked it up at @nigelrayment - #NotAnAd I absolutely love the team in the store and they couldn’t have done anything else, amazing service 💚”

Finally a few hours later the former Celebrity Big Brother Contestant shared a photo of her and her three sisters at the wedding.

All four women are dressed in colourful floral dresses and laughing whole heartedly at the camera.

In the caption, Coleen, who is the youngest, said: “Of course, it was so great to see my sisters over the weekend too. How gorgeous do they look? 😍”

Coleen Nolan gets a great photo with sisters Maureen, Denise and Anne. | @coleen_nolan on Instagram

Commenting on Coleen posts were many of her Loose Women colleagues.

Jane Moore: “Congrats Jake and Georgia! ❤️❤️xx”

Andrea McLean: “You look gorgeous! And huge congratulations to Jake 💚”

Saira Khan: “Huge congratulations ❤️”

Katie Piper: “Gorgeous 💚 “

Dame Kelly Holmes: “💚”