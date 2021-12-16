Chance to look behind the scenes at Blackpool's fabulous Grand Theatre

Three dates have been confirmed for theatre heritage tours next year which will give people a golden opportunity to see areas of the theatre not normally open to the public.

Stand on the Grand’s famous raked stage and observe the cantilevered tiers or circles, boxes and pit – and the complete visibility of every seat in this

atmospheric house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take a peek behind the scenes at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

The sessions will take place on Thursday February 17,Thursday April 7 and Monday June 6.

On those days visitors will also be able to delve into the history of one of Blackpool’s iconic landmarks with a selection of archive material on display.

See the secrets of the great stage, take in Blackpool’s hidden gem, learn about flamboyant architect Frank Matcham and explore the warren of staircases that lead to the stars, dressing rooms and beyond.

A Grand Theatre spokesman said: “Our tours are always popular.

“We are offering an option of either a shorter thirty-minute tour or our more detailed seventy- five-minute tour led by one of our theatre tour guides.”