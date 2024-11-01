It’s entry eight of celebrity reporter Aimee Seddon’s new Strictly Come Dancing diary and she thinks the right person went last week but worries the same won’t happen again.

Last week's Strictly Come Dancing saw us say goodbye to Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy | BBC/Guy Levy

Last week’s Strictly episode was Halloween themed and thankfully I can’t say I felt tricked about the results - it was no shock that Punam Krishan was sent home, I had predicted so last week with reason.

It was however a shock to see Shayne Ward in the bottom two- yes, he did not exactly do much dancing in last week’s performance but his characterization was good, he is a well known character and audiences at home know he has better dancing ability in him.

Instead I would have thought that Sam Quek would have been in the dance-off, as I have said previously, because her dancing ability is not quite up to scratch and she isn’t as fun as some of the other characters.

But I feel it may be Shayne’s time to go next week instead - the audience evidently aren’t warming to him and if he is in the dance off for the third time, I would be very surprised if the judges saved him again.

Last week, Chris McCausland’s score plummeted but I don’t think he’s anywhere near the dance-off when it comes to the public vote, people online still seem to love watching him and I know I definitely do.

It was also a bad week - on an entirely different note - for poor JB Gill and Amy Dowden following the latter’s collapse. It was so sad to hear that news and I wish her the speediest recovery.

Cynically however JB has been in the bottom two before due to a lack of votes but this scary incident will surely have touched many people’s hearts because we now more than ever hope to see him and Amy back out there dancing together again.

Other stars I look forward to seeing next week are Pete and Sarah Hadland as whilst their dancing abilities aren’t quite on par with each other, I love both their characters off the dance floor and the characterisation they then bring to their dances.

I am also looking forward to seeing Jamie Borthwick dance. When I started this Strictly Aimee series, I first tipped Jamie as my likely winner and he’s slowly starting to prove me right.

He had won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2023 and whilst his previous week's performances have been slightly overshadowed by other stars, he was top of the leaderboard last week alongside Sarah so I think this could be the start of his underdog race.

Otherwise, with Chris still firmly being the bookies -and my -favourite to win, I would be keen to see if any of the other celebrities can put their tail into the underdog race too.