Celebrity reporter Aimee Seddon brings you entry 7 of her Strictly Come Dancing diary
I must admit I am looking slightly less forward to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend following the loss of Paul Merson last weekend.
I really enjoyed watching Paul on the show because I loved seeing his gradual improvement- as I have said before- but also because I thought he was funny off the dance floor as well.
Amongst all the serious dancing, I look forward to the light relief provided by the show’s comical figures, and now there is just Chris McCausland and Pete Wicks to offer that in my opinion and I am worried that it will be the latter star’s turn to go soon.
However I don’t think Pete’s goodbye will come this weekend as I‘m sure his funny sex appeal has won over a few voters.
Instead I think both Punam Krishan and Sam Quek are likely to be in the dance-off this weekend and I wouldn’t be bothered if either of them went to be honest.
Whilst they are both lovely ladies, I generally find their dances slightly boring, everyone else in the competition is either more skilled than them or funnier.
Otherwise it was JB Gill who was in the bottom two last week but I think he’ll be safe this week as fans of his will have been shocked at the results and want to do all they can to save him - as happened with Shayne Ward the week before.
Turning towards the top of the leaderboard, I don’t see any surprises happening now, I just hope people don’t plateau and instead we see continuous improvement.
Thankfully for Strictly producers I haven’t noticed any bad press this week so hopefully the less fractious atmosphere will continue and it's just plain glittery sailing from here on out.
Indeed the Strictly social media account continues to share funny footage of the couples and the individual stars seem to still be having lots of fun in rehearsals and outside of them according to their Instagram pages.
Overall, although there will be a Paul Merson shaped hole in the proceedings, I am sure the Halloween week will be one of the best shows of the series - second to Blackpool of course.
I can’t wait to see what theatrical costumes and dances the BBC will hit us with this weekend and I might even have to watch the show in my own Halloween clobber to feel part of the festivities!
