Blackpool trams still cancelled 'after workers checking crumbling building spot problems on Metropole hotel opposite'

But the tramway will remain closed after workers examining the wind-blasted building on the corner of Springfield Road spotted problems with the Victorian Metropole hotel opposite, a council spokeswoman said.

More information has been requested, but the problem is thought to involve the structure's roof.

Buses will replace the trams between Pleasant Street and Fleetwood every 30 minutes.

Damage to the building on the corner of Springfield Road and the Prom in Blackpool on Friday night

Meanwhile, both the town centre’s Christmas trees, in Bickerstaffe Square and St John’s Square, will be replaced after being toppled and wrecked by 60mph winds.

Britannia, which runs the Metropole, home to hundreds of asylum seekers, has been approached for a comment.

