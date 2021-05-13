Blackpool Tower lit up in red as resort pays tribute to Jordan Banks

The Tower and the Illuminations shone red - the colours of Jordan's favourite football team Liverpool F.C. - as the resort showed solidarity with his grieving family and friends.

Blackpool Town Hall also lowered its flag to half-mast to remember the boy, who has been described as one of the resorts "brightest lights".

Cllr Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: "The whole town is shocked and devastated by the tragic accident that took place on Tuesday night on Common Edge Road playing fields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and friends. I can’t imagine what they are going through but I hope they can take some comfort from the outpouring of love and support from the whole community.

"Our critical incident team have been at the school offering support to staff and pupils during this difficult time.

"A dedicated space has been created for pupils who require more support and we will do all we can to assist them.

"The flag at the Town Hall has been lowered to half-mast and tonight Blackpool Tower and the Illuminations arches will be lit in red as we know he was a keen Liverpool FC fan."

Blackpool Tower and the Illuminations were lit up in red for Jordan Banks last night (May 12), as the resort showed its solidarity with his grieving family and friends. Picture by Dave Nelson

Blackpool Tower added: "Tonight, Blackpool Tower and the Illuminations arches will be lit in red as a tribute to nine-year-old Jordan Banks, a keen Liverpool FC fan, who sadly died after being struck by lightning in Blackpool.

"Our community lost one of it's brightest lights, so this evening we stand alongside Jordan Banks family, friends and our community to remember a remarkable young man.

"Our sincere thoughts remain with the family, and all affected by this tragedy."

Jordan's family said the nine-year-old was their "brightest star" and was "wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving"

Yesterday, Jordan's family paid tribute to the 9-year-old, describing him as their "brightest star" and "wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving."

A fundraiser set up following his death has raised a staggering £54,000 as of this morning (May 13), with more than 3,000 people making donations in Jordan's memory.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.