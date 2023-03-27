He is one of even servicemen from Lancashire to have been honoured for their roles in the Queen’s funeral. The men, who are all members of the Royal Navy, have been awarded the silver Royal Victorian Medal in the as part of a special set of Demise awards.The RVM is a reward for personal service to the sovereign or the royal family, and is the personal gift of the King. The servicemen to receive the medal were all part of the group who accompanied the State Field Gun Carriage during the funeral service on September 19, last year.

Who are the Lancashire servicemen honoured for their role at the Queen’s funeral?

They are: Air Engineering Technician 2 Jack Christopher Cross; Able Seaman Warfare Specialist (Underwater Warfare) 2 Jack Crompton; Leading Air Engineering Technician (Mechanical) Alexander Howard Fulton Edge; Able Seaman Warfare Specialist (Electronic Warfare) 2 Declan James Green; Able Seaman Cryptologic Technician 2 David Antony Lawrence; Able Seaman Cryptologic Technician 2 Cameron Adam Dennis Leigh; and Leading Engineering Technician (Weapon Engineering) Alexander William Isaac Stuart.

Alex Stuart, from Blackpool, on duty during the Queen's funeral

Blackpool teenager who served at Queen’s funeral a ‘true hero’

And it’s not the first time Alex’s has been honoured for his courage under pressure. In 2019, a 16-year-old Alex made the front page after he was praised for helping an elderly lady who was knocked down by a car in a St Annes hit and run.

He and his friend – both Lancashire Police cadets – put their training to use and Alex began diverting traffic while they waited for paramedics to arrive. The pair were hailed as ‘heroes’ and were awarded a certificate of praise from police chiefs. “Their actions were admirable and they should be an inspiration to other young people,” said Insp Rob Conolly-Perch. “They are true heroes.”

Alex Stuart, left, and fellow police cadet Matthew Blizzard were praised in 2019 for rescuing a car crash victim

What is the RVO and what do Alex’s family say?

The RVO is bestowed by the King - and not on the advice of the prime minister - and was founded by Queen Victoria in 1896. Alex, 19, was one of the young troops handpicked for the honour of pulling Her Majesty’s coffin in front of thousands of spectators and a huge worldwide television audience.

Speaking at the time of the funeral, his sister Lucy, 21, who studies at UCLan in Preston, said: “The day after the news of the Queen sadly passing away, Alex was inspected at his base and was selected there and then to be one of the 100 naval troops to pull the coffin from in front. Alex was then selected to be one of the six steerers - he was located right in front of the coffin during the parade yesterday and was televised to billions. We actually kept a tally of how many times Alex appeared on TV compared to the King and our Alex was on a lot more! We are all so proud of him.”The list of those honoured also features RAF flight crew who transported the Queen’s coffin from Scotland to London, coffin bearers, senior managers from the household and Government.

