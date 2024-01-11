The Blackpool rapper touted a personalised promo code to followers on social media for 20% off cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

Blackpool rapper and influencer Millie B has been criticised for trivialising her decision to have cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

Millie Bracewell, 23, has come under fire by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after she created four videos about having a breast augmentation.

The mum-of-one became a TikTok sensation after track 'M to the B', released when she was 16, was used by stars like Kim Kardashian and Jason Derulo.

The first video, posted in August last year, showed staff at the Erdem Clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, waving at the camera using a sound from the Barbie film.

Millie, who has over 1.7m TikTok followers, then created another post that featured her eating at the hospital and walking around Istanbul.

She posted a third video where she showed a surgeon measuring and marking her chest, before operating on her.

In three of the videos, Millie said in the caption that you could use her promo code 'millieb' for 20% off any surgery or treatment.

Influencers are expected to tell social media users if they are being paid to promote a product on a post, by using something like #ad or #gifted in the caption.

But the ASA say the posts were not correctly identified as ads and they were irresponsible as they trivialised the decision to undergo cosmetic surgery.

The authority have ruled the ads must not appear again.

She also claims she hasn't received payment from Erdem Clinic and that her relationship with them was a normal customer relationship.

The influencer said she would 'never promote' that type of content to under 18s and that her audience was mainly adults.

She provided her audience age analytics to the ASA but there was no available data on followers who are under the age of 18.

Millie further stated that going forward she would be more careful and clear when organically showcasing her personal experiences.

TikTok confirmed that the posts under the investigation were not marketed, arranged or sold by the social media platform.

A spokesperson said that users were required to engage with their branded content disclosure tool, to identify the post as marketing communication.

However, the promotion of cosmetic surgery is prohibited so if Millie had used the tool, then the posts would have been rejected.

The Erdem Clinic did not respond to the ASA’s enquiries.