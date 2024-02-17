Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire residents issues messages of support after it was revealed Jordan North is to leave BBC Radio 1. 34-year-old Jordan, who is from Burnley but moved to Preston when he was 11, has been a presenter on BBC Radio 1 for 10 years and has grown to become one of the station's most popular characters.

The former Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston College pupil started his career on Preston's Rock FM before joining Radio 1 in 2014.

Jordan has hosted the 'Driving Home' show between 3:30pm and 6:00pm Monday-Thursday with Vick Hope since 2021 but the BBC have today announced that Jordan will be leaving the station after 10 years.

In a tweet the BBC Radio 1 press office wrote: "Radio 1 will be saying goodbye to Jordan North.

"Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters.

"Thank you for everything [heart emoji".

Jordan North, pictured in 2023, is set to leave BBC Radio 1 after 10 years. Credit: Getty

Readers in Lancashire wished Jordan well and expressed their hopes to hear him on the soundwaves again.

Lee Jenkinson said: "I hope he hasn’t been sacked and it means he’s got his own tv show or something.

"Having only recently discovered his and Williams podcast I’ve fallen for Jordan, plus great to see northern representation."

Emma Jayne Causer said: "Can't fault you, pairing you with Vic Hope was a fail from the BBC. Good luck in your next venture x"

Wendy Jordan said: "He's a cracking lad....best of luck. When will Radio 1 learn?!"

John Hastings said: "Having dissed Capital at least 3 times on his show regarding their limited playlist, I doubt he'll go there - my guess is either Absolute or Virgin."

Craig Pearce said: "Natural progression for him I suppose, Radio 1 is hardly something you can do long term - the lads probably gonna end up at 2 or something."

Gaynor Balshaws said: "He's off to find his Happy Place."

Janet Daneliuk said: "Good luck in your future!"

Paul Melling said: "Sad times. Back to Radio Lancashire for us."

Frazer Faulkner said: "(It's) only because he's on to bigger and better things."

And if he is stuck for work - he even had a job offer to head back to the Nrth West!

Central Radio North West said: "Pass him our number."

Jordan north, one of the most popular DJ on BBC Radio 1, is set to leave the station, with Made In Cheslea's Jamie Laing set to replace him in the drivetime slot. (Credit: BBC/Sarah Louise Bennett)

BBC news has since revealed that Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing will replace Jordan on Radio 1's drive time show, taking over from March 4. Jamie previously presented a Radio 1 programme with Matt Edmondson during Mollie King's maternity leave, his first show airing on October 28 2022.

Commenting on his new position, Jamie said: "I've loved every minute that I've been on air with Radio 1 in recent years, so to be joining Vick on Drivetime is just incredible.

"I'm beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journeys home."

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing attend the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" on February 15. Credit: Getty

He also previously co-hosted the Radio 1 podcast 6 Degrees from Jamie and Spencer and also presents the NewlyWeds podcast alongside his wife Sophie Habboo.

Jordan has not yet commented publicly on the announcement however the Sun has revealed that the Lancashire local has left the BBC in order to join Capital FM's breakfast team, in place of presneter Roman Kemp.

