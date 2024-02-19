Across the town, seven planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include two new holidays flats, the demolition of buildings to make way for a new Civil Service Hub, and numerous house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

13 Goldsboro Avenue, Blackpool, FY3 9RR Application validated on Feb 12 for rection of a single storey rear extension

Stanley Buildings, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 3DN Application validated on Feb 12 for discharge of conditions 8 (Materials) & 9 (Design Profile) attached to planning permission 23/0372

281 Bristol Avenue, Blackpool FY2 0JF Application validated on Feb 13 for installation of a battery storage facility (Substation) ancillary infrastructure and equipment, 2.4 metre high security fence and gates (Application under section 73A of the Planning Act for the variation of condition 2 (approved plans) attached to application reference 21/0908 which was an application to vary conditions 2,3,4,6,7,8 and 10 attached to application reference 21/0246)

12-22 King Street and 2 Milbourne Street, Blackpool FY1 3EJ Application validated on Feb 13 for demolition of buildings

3 Bosworth Place, Blackpool FY4 1SH Application validated on Feb 13 for alterations to rear elevation and application of render, alteration to fenestration to side elevation, removal of chimney and use of premises as a single family dwelling house.