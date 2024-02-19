News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including update to the Civil Service Hub

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week (February 12 to February 18).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 21:04 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 10:51 GMT

Across the town, seven planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include two new holidays flats, the demolition of buildings to make way for a new Civil Service Hub, and numerous house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

Application validated on Feb 12 for rection of a single storey rear extension

1. 13 Goldsboro Avenue, Blackpool, FY3 9RR

Application validated on Feb 12 for rection of a single storey rear extension

Application validated on Feb 12 for discharge of conditions 8 (Materials) & 9 (Design Profile) attached to planning permission 23/0372

2. Stanley Buildings, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 3DN

Application validated on Feb 12 for discharge of conditions 8 (Materials) & 9 (Design Profile) attached to planning permission 23/0372

Application validated on Feb 13 for installation of a battery storage facility (Substation) ancillary infrastructure and equipment, 2.4 metre high security fence and gates (Application under section 73A of the Planning Act for the variation of condition 2 (approved plans) attached to application reference 21/0908 which was an application to vary conditions 2,3,4,6,7,8 and 10 attached to application reference 21/0246)

3. 281 Bristol Avenue, Blackpool FY2 0JF

Application validated on Feb 13 for installation of a battery storage facility (Substation) ancillary infrastructure and equipment, 2.4 metre high security fence and gates (Application under section 73A of the Planning Act for the variation of condition 2 (approved plans) attached to application reference 21/0908 which was an application to vary conditions 2,3,4,6,7,8 and 10 attached to application reference 21/0246)

Application validated on Feb 13 for demolition of buildings

4. 12-22 King Street and 2 Milbourne Street, Blackpool FY1 3EJ

Application validated on Feb 13 for demolition of buildings

Application validated on Feb 13 for alterations to rear elevation and application of render, alteration to fenestration to side elevation, removal of chimney and use of premises as a single family dwelling house.

5. 3 Bosworth Place, Blackpool FY4 1SH

Application validated on Feb 13 for alterations to rear elevation and application of render, alteration to fenestration to side elevation, removal of chimney and use of premises as a single family dwelling house.

Application submitted on Feb 13 for erection of hip to gable extension and rear dormer

6. 6 Stainforth Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0ER

Application submitted on Feb 13 for erection of hip to gable extension and rear dormer

