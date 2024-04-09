Theatre school set to open in former Blackpool dessert parlour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former dessert parlour in Blackpool looks set for a new lease of life as a base for drama students as part of continuing regeneration in Talbot Road.

Blackpool Council has agreed a 10-year lease with the Blackpool Theatre Collective Ltd to take over ground floor space in its Bickerstaffe House council offices. The unit has been empty since January 2023 and had previously operated as Sprinkles, a dessert parlour serving refreshments including pancakes and ice cream.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bickerstaffe House

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new occupant will use the space in Bickerstaffe Square to operate an independent, government-funded BTEC qualification for 16 to 19-year-old students in musical theatre.

A council report setting out the agreement says it will "secure a quality tenancy which is in line with the aspirations for the Central Business District. The operators have over 20 years of experience teaching and examining for the International Dance Teachers Association."

Prospective students audition for a place and it is hoped to attract between 15 and 20 students in the first year of operation, and 30 students in the second year.

Read More Retailers set to move into Holiday Inn Shops

The report adds: "They have to date 12 students accepted and are holding more auditions before July so are optimistic for a minimum of 15 students by opening in September. In the first year, the course will be run on the first half of the week, however, will provide extra tuition on the other days. The government fully fund the students and the operator is regulated by SCL Creative, who are the education provider."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first year's rent (in which there are less students) will be funded in several ways including through grants from The Arts Council.

It is the second empty unit the council has found a tenant for in Bickerstaffe House, following an announcement earlier this year that a coffee and craft beer bar is set to take over premises formerly occupied by The Tower Coffee Company.

Paul Samson, boss of the Shipwreck Brewhouse in Cleveleys, has taken on an eight-year lease of the site which had been empty since 2020. His new micropub will be aptly called the Trainwreck, due to its proximity to Blackpool North Station, and is due to open in June.