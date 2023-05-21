News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Great Manchester Run 2023: Results from 10k and half-marathon races
Great Manchester Run 2023: Everything you need to know
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell

Blackpool GPs: the top rated GP practices in Blackpool in 2023 – as rated by patients

How does your GP compare to others across Blackpool according to those who use the services?

By Andy Moffatt
Published 21st May 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:22 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs, and these are the highest rated across Blackpool according to patients who have used the sites.

Many services in the city have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say, this is how they rate across Blackpool.

The top rated GP practices in Blackpool

1. Blackpool GPs

The top rated GP practices in Blackpool Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Adelaide Street Surgery in Adelaide Street Blackpool has an average rating of 2 from 1 review.

2. Adelaide Street Surgery

Adelaide Street Surgery in Adelaide Street Blackpool has an average rating of 2 from 1 review. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Marton Medical Practice in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, has an average rating of 2.4 from 5 reviews.

3. Marton Medical Practice

Marton Medical Practice in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, has an average rating of 2.4 from 5 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Stonyhill Medical Practice in Lytham Road, Blackpool, has an average rating of 5 from 1 review.

4. Stonyhill Medical Practice

Stonyhill Medical Practice in Lytham Road, Blackpool, has an average rating of 5 from 1 review. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolGP practicesNHS