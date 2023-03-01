News you can trust since 1873
Secondary school offer day 2023: Ofsted ratings for every secondary school in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Today, March 1, is a big day for Year Six youngsters and their families as they find out which secondary school has offered them a place for September 2023.

By Tony Durkin
5 hours ago

The vast majority of pupils across the country are offered a place at one of their preferred schools – most will be offered their top choice.

Here, in alphabetical order, we focus on the state secondary schools across Blackpool and Fylde, with their pupils numbers and the rating last time they were inspected by the education regular Ofsted.

1. Armfield Academy, Lytham Road, Blackpool

Armfield Academy in Lytham Road South Shore, has 898 pupils. As it only opened in September 2018, it is yet to be inspected by Ofsted.

2. Aspire Academy, Blackpool Old Road

Aspire Academy, with 689 pupils, was last inspected by Ofsted in the autumn term of 2018 and was rated Good.

3. Carr Hill High School, Kirkham

Carr Hill High School in Royal Avenue, Kirkham, has 1,815 pupils and was rated Requires Improvement when last inspected by Ofsted in the autumn term of 2021.

4. Highfield Leadership Academy

Highfield Leadership Academy in Highfield Road, has 1,130 pupils and was rated Requires Improvement when most recently inspected by Ofsted in July 2021.

