16 of the highest-rated dentists in Blackpool according to Google reviews

Whether it’s the perfect smile you crave, relief from a niggling toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.

By Jon Peake
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:10 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:10 BST

With that in mind we found the 16 highest-rated dentists in the Blackpool area according to reviews from patients on Google.

All have a rating of 4.5 or more from a minimum of 10 Google reviews.

In no particular order here they are ...

1. 16 of the highest-rated dentists in the Blackpool area

Thomas & Thomas Dental Associates on Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, has a 4.7 out of 5 rating from 35 Google reviews

2. Thomas & Thomas Dental Associates

mydentist on Leamington Road, Blackpool, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 76 Google reviews

3. mydentist

ARC Dental Surgery on Lytham Road, Blackpool, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 53 Google reviews

4. ARC Dental Surgery

