Last week we shared the story of 3-year-old Verity Raynor, who was diagnosed with a glioma of the optic pathway when she was just one year old and has had continuous chemotherapy ever since.

A fundraising football match is now being held in honour of ‘Voo Voo’, as she is affectionately known, and her family, this Friday (July 28) at Common Edge Village in Blackpool.

Led by family friend Ryan Smith, 37, better known by Big Ry’, the match hopes to raise enough funds to allow the family some well needed respite after what they have said is “the worst two years” of their lives.

A fundraising match is being held for Verity and her family on Friday, July 28. Left: Verity on the way to her latest MRI scan.

Ry from South Shore, said: “I’ve known Verity’s dad for years, they are a very caring family and they shouldn’t be going through this, it is very sad to see, Verity is a lovely girl.

“I want them to be able to go on holiday when she’s better and make some special memories as a family.”

Verity’s mum, Lilly Jordan commented: “Ryan just does these things, this is what he does, he’s amazing, he does everything for everyone. It's to provide respite and for Verity to have a nice holiday when she finishes at the end of her treatment.

“We won't be able to go anywhere in the near future because obviously the price of everything has just skyrocketed and I’m hardly working, plus Verity’s on and off suffering from the side effects of the chemotherapy.”

Big Ry' with Verity, who evereyone affectionately calls Voo Voo.

Ry who has made headlines before due to his charitable ways, only came up with the football match idea two weeks ago and has so far raised £4,500 and had a whole team of people sign up to help out.

The event starts with a fundraiser at South Shore Cricket Club at 6pm then the football match will kick off at 7:30pm, with the two teams being led by Big Ry’ on one side, and another family friend, Luke Halstead on the other.

The event will also include music, food and drink, a bouncy castle, bouncy slide, and a raffle, including the chance to win a pair of Tyson Fury’s gloves.

Poster for the event and a list of all the players helping out.

More donations are still needed for the raffle and anyone who wants to help out, should message Ryan Smith on Facebook.

Ry said: “I want Blackpool to get behind the family, I want people to bring their families, bring their kids down for a fun evening – all for a good cause!”

Sponsoring the event is JP Pointing, Websters Pub, Jon Max Tyres, Big Cats Pub and famil friend Luke Halstead, who also held a fundraising boxing match earlier this year for Verity.

Mum Lilly added: “It's just crazy to think that people actually care.”

Pitctured is Ry holding Christmas presents, which he has been giving out to local children for the past four years. Ry said: " I like to help people who are less fortunate than me, I don’t want people waking up on Christmas day with nothing to open.”

