Lise Mitchell, a Wellness Coach and Breathwork Practitioner, shared a video on social media ranting about what happened to her 12-year-old daughter that night (Tuesday, July 19), after she had visited a local restaurant for a friend’s birthday.

According to Lise, her daughter and a friend ordered a pizza to share and asked the waitress to take the red peppers off, to which the waitress replied ‘Yeah, I'll take the red peppers off, but I’ll put some extra cheese on there because you're looking a bit skinny.’

In the video, which has been shared by Lytham St Anne’s News, Lise said: “I am so mad, who thinks that they have the right to comment on anybody's body, let alone to comment on two teenage girls bodies, teenage girls who are right now going through a big hormonal change. Bella’s not quite a teenager yet, but she's nearly there, you know we're a month away from her being a teenager.

A mum has shared her fury with a restaurant after one of its waitresses made a comment about her daughter's body. Image: Klara Kulikova on Unsplash

“They're going through these big hormonal changes, they're going through these big mental shifts, they're finding out who they really are and all of this, they've got so much going on right now anyway, but to then be commented on their bodies like that, to be called skinny, and to tell them that they need to be eating extra cheese because they're skinny, I'm sorry, but who has the right to do that? I’m so, so mad, especially in this day and age whn we're all about body confidence, all about being accepting of bodies of all sizes, health in all sizes, and all of this stuff. I can't believe that someone in this day and age would say something like that to two young girls and I’m furious.”

On the night, Lise says her daughter and her friend were taken aback by what the waitress said but did not say anything to her at the time.

Instead, Lise’s daughter told her mother what happened when she got home, who proceeded to try and phone the manager, however they were not available.

In the online video, Lise explained she did not want to name the restaurant publicly, until she had spoken to the restaurant herself.

The mum-of-three added: “They don't know what these girls are going through. What if one of these girls is in recovery? What if one of them is on the edge of potentially having an eating disorder and this could tip them over? You can’t comment on people's bodies!

“I remember it happening to a friend of mine when she was at a buffet, someone said to her ‘oh you look like you need an extra couple of sandwiches on your plate, love’ and that's just awful. Luckily she was older at the time... she just kind of pushed it off, but to say it to young girls who are probably very self conscious in their changing bodies right now anyway – oh my god, I'm dead mad.”