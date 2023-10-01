News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

BBC 2 Flog it and Channel 5's The Great Auction Showdown presenter Paul Martin attends Lytham Hall fundraiser

The presenter of BBC2 “Flog It!” and Channel 5 “The Great Auction Showdown” showed his support for a Grade I Lancashire Country house by hosting a gala dinner on Saturday.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Martin who filmed “Flog It!” from Lytham Windmill, Blackpool Tower Circus in 2012 and Blackburn Cathedral in 2018 and former Patron of Heritage Crafts held The fundraiser Gala Dinner with Paul Martin to raise funds for the Hall.

Lytham Hall, joint winner of the prestigious Historic Houses Restoration Award 2022, sponsored by Sotheby’s, has risen from disrepair in half a decade thanks to ongoing restoration, implemented five years ago by a new management team at Heritage Trust for the North West (HTNW), the largest historic building preservation trust in England.

Read More
Best proposal ever? Man pops the question to stunned partner on stage at Winter ...
Paul Martin (centre) TV presenter of BBC2 “Flog It!” and Channel 5 “The Great Auction Showdown” showed his support for a Lytham Hall by hosting a gala dinner on Saturday to raise funds for itPaul Martin (centre) TV presenter of BBC2 “Flog It!” and Channel 5 “The Great Auction Showdown” showed his support for a Lytham Hall by hosting a gala dinner on Saturday to raise funds for it
Paul Martin (centre) TV presenter of BBC2 “Flog It!” and Channel 5 “The Great Auction Showdown” showed his support for a Lytham Hall by hosting a gala dinner on Saturday to raise funds for it
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul said: "I hope to be back next year to raise further much needed money for Lytham Hall to champion funding and preservation of historic buildings and ongoing restoration is vital to Britain's cultural heritage heritage."

The Grade I listed Georgian house, formerly the ancestral home of the Clifton family, currently owned by Lytham Town Trust boasts an 80 acre site and artefacts of great historic interest, dating back to the 12th century when it was home to a priory of Benedictine monks.

Related topics:Lytham HallChannel 5Sotheby's