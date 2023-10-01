BBC 2 Flog it and Channel 5's The Great Auction Showdown presenter Paul Martin attends Lytham Hall fundraiser
Paul Martin who filmed “Flog It!” from Lytham Windmill, Blackpool Tower Circus in 2012 and Blackburn Cathedral in 2018 and former Patron of Heritage Crafts held The fundraiser Gala Dinner with Paul Martin to raise funds for the Hall.
Lytham Hall, joint winner of the prestigious Historic Houses Restoration Award 2022, sponsored by Sotheby’s, has risen from disrepair in half a decade thanks to ongoing restoration, implemented five years ago by a new management team at Heritage Trust for the North West (HTNW), the largest historic building preservation trust in England.
Paul said: "I hope to be back next year to raise further much needed money for Lytham Hall to champion funding and preservation of historic buildings and ongoing restoration is vital to Britain's cultural heritage heritage."
The Grade I listed Georgian house, formerly the ancestral home of the Clifton family, currently owned by Lytham Town Trust boasts an 80 acre site and artefacts of great historic interest, dating back to the 12th century when it was home to a priory of Benedictine monks.