A woman had the ‘Time of her Life’ when she was asked ‘Do you love me?’ by her boyfriend who proposed to her on stage at Winter Gardens during a Dirty Dancing show.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

Last Friday the romance of Dirty Dancing the tour created a special moment for lucky couple Mark Sterling and his now fiancé Leigh Ann Hudson after he got down on one knee and proposed live on stage in front of a delighted cast and packed audience. Actor Michael O'Reilly, who plays Johnny, the role made famous by Patrick Swayze in the original 80s movie, was on hand to pass Mark the ring as he went down on one knee.

Take a look at the pictures of how it unfolded.

That’s the wedding playlist sorted then!

Mark Sterling pulled off an epic surprise proposal on stage when he asked his new fiancée Leigh-ann Hudson to marry him at a performance of Dirty Dancing at Winter Gardens

Mark Sterling pulled off an epic surprise proposal on stage when he asked his new fiancée Leigh-ann Hudson to marry him at a performance of Dirty Dancing at Winter Gardens

Did she say yes?

Did she say yes?

Asking the audience

Asking the audience

She said yes!

She said yes!

He liked it so he put a ring on it..

He liked it so he put a ring on it..

Delighted cast members and the audience erupted into cheers and claps for the happy couple

Delighted cast members and the audience erupted into cheers and claps for the happy couple

