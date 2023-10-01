Best proposal ever? Man pops the question to stunned partner on stage at Winter Gardens Dirty Dancing show
A woman had the ‘Time of her Life’ when she was asked ‘Do you love me?’ by her boyfriend who proposed to her on stage at Winter Gardens during a Dirty Dancing show.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Last Friday the romance of Dirty Dancing the tour created a special moment for lucky couple Mark Sterling and his now fiancé Leigh Ann Hudson after he got down on one knee and proposed live on stage in front of a delighted cast and packed audience. Actor Michael O'Reilly, who plays Johnny, the role made famous by Patrick Swayze in the original 80s movie, was on hand to pass Mark the ring as he went down on one knee.
Take a look at the pictures of how it unfolded.
That’s the wedding playlist sorted then!
1 / 2